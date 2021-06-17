What Happened Between Chrissy Teigen And Courtney Stodden? Here Is A Timeline Of Events

Courtney Stodden came to international attention after they got married at the age of 16 to Doug Hutchinson who was 51 at that time. The couple received widespread criticism and backlash for their marriage. The huge age gap was the main subject of criticism, next to Courtney also being underage. Doug Hutchinson was termed as "paedophile" as well.

The couple officially divorced in 2020. The marriage was Doug Hutchinson's third, and Courtney Stodden was also subject to a lot of online bullying and harassment. Chrissy Teigen was one of the people who bullied Courtney. The matter blew up after a series of tweets from the past resurfaced online. As a result, Chrissy was subject to criticism as well, for online bullying. Since then Chrissy has issued apologies on Twitter and also spoken up about her mistakes. But, what exactly happened to Chrissy Teigen and Courtney Stodden all those years ago? Let's take a walk down memory lane.

Chrissy Teigen's controversy about online bullying

Chrissy Teigen came under the scanner after her series of tweets subjected to bullying Courtney Stodden resurfaced on the internet. The tweets, dating back to 2011, brought to light the behaviour that Courtney was subjected to because of her marriage to a much older Hutchinson. Chrissy Teigen's tweets went a notch higher after she said, in a not so subtle manner that Courtney should die. On May 13, 2021, Chrissy Teigen made a public apology on Twitter. In the series of tweets, Chrissy mentioned how mortified and sad she is for the person she "used to be". She also mentioned that she will try to be a better person than she was yesterday. She apologised to Courtney, and also to her followers for her unapologetic behaviour in the past.

Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that... — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

In reply to her long series of tweets, Courtney took to Instagram to say that they have forgiven Chrissy for her behaviour. Courtney also mentioned that they have not heard from Chrissy's contact and that they want to believe the apology is sincere, but it feels like a "public attempt to save partnerships". On June 14, Chrissy Teigen once again apologised to Courtney Stodden for her behaviour in the past. She posted the long apology on Medium, and share snaps of the same on her Instagram account.

Courtney Stodden is a 26-year-old American model. They came out as non-binary in April 2021 and uses they/them pronouns. In their recent interview with DailyBeast, Courtney revealed that they are working on a memoir recounting the days of their childhood, the days of their marriage with Hutchinson and more. Speaking about their marriage with Hutchinson, Courtney said that they were "groomed" and "taken advantage of" in their mentally and emotionally abusive relationship with Hutchinson.

(Image: Chrissy Teigen and Courtney Stodden's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.