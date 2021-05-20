What Happened To Bonnie Wright? Know More About The 'Harry Potter' Actor

For Harry Potter fans, the cast of the movie was not mainly limited to Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Stone and Rupert Grint. Other characters from the series too grabbed their attention from Robbie Coltrane who played Rubeus Hagrid, Richard Harris as Albus Dumbledore, Alan Rickman as Severus Snape, Maggie Smith as Minerva McGonagall, and many others. Another special cast member who caught the audiences' attention was Bonnie Wright as Ginny Weasley or Ginevra Weasley.

Ginny was the youngest sibling in the Weasley clan and was the only girl among the Weasley family's children. She was put in the Gryffindor house and was Harry Potter's love interest in the movie. As shown in Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows - Part 2, she ended up marrying Harry Potter and having three children with him, Albus Severus, James Sirius and Lily Luna. So, what happened to Bonnie Wright after Harry Potter?

What happened to Bonnie Wright?

Since the Harry Potter series ended in 2011, the actor has taken upon many roles in movies not only as an actor but also as a director. In 2013, she was seen in the British drama The Sea in which she played the role of Rose. She featured next to Rufus Sewell, Natascha McElhone, Sinead Cusack, Charlotte Rampling, Ciaran Hinds and many others. In the same year, she was also seen in the movies After The Dark as Georgina and Before I Sleep as Phoebe.

Following that from 2014 to 2018, she was a part of many movies including How (Not) To Rob A Train, My Dad Is Scrooge, Who Killed Nelson Nutmeg? and A Christmas Carol. Bonnie Wright was also a part of a short movie in 2015 titled Sweat. She played the role of Mia in the movie. In 2013, Bonnie was part of a play called The Moment Of Truth in which she played "The Girl".

She made her debut as a director and screenwriter in 2012 with Separate We Come, Separate We Go. The British short film got the opportunity to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Other short films directed by Bonnie Wright include Know Thy Self, Fade To Gold and Medusa's Ankles. Bonnie Wright is also well known for her music videos. Over the years she has directed many music videos including Dreaming, Sea Ess, Iguana Bird, Taught You How To Feel, Melt, and Fallible.

Image: Bonnie Wright's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.