What Happened To Captain America In 'Avengers Endgame'? Here's All You Need To Know

Captain America was one of the most vital characters that took part in the Endgame battle. The super soldier had been battling a number of foes before taking the responsibility to restore the infinity stones to all of their respective timelines. During the sequence of events, Steve was supposed to return back to the time machine. However, he returns as an aged man who managed to live the entirety of his life. Later as the credits roll, one notices that Steve stayed with Peggy and lived the rest of his days with the love of his life.

What happened to Captain America in Endgame?

This however would imply that Steve unknowingly tampered with the timeline and changed a certain reality to fit his purpose. Fans on Reddit argued that Captain America may have entered an alternate timeline in order to not disturb the current timeline, where the Avengers and the rest of the superheroes were present. The multiverse theory is one that has often been discussed among comic book fans and thus one Reddit user claimed that Steve may have entered a different timeline to enjoy his life with Peggy. The theory further suggests that Captain America did not change the current timeline where he was supposed to deliver the stones. Further on, the super-soldier actually managed to deliver the stones at the right places and while returning may have shifted trajectory to a different timeline, and thus the user shed light on the multiverse theory.

The multiverse theory further gets a reference in Spiderman Far from home as well. Thus what happened to Captain America after the endgame, can simply be stated by the fact that the soldier moved to a different timeline to live his life. The superhero, however, did complete his task of returning the stones at the right time, but also managed to find a proper timeline that suited his own interest to live his life like a normal man with Peggy.

The theory also suggests further that Captain America may have gotten in touch with a few members of SHIELD to help him accomplish the mammoth task of shifting back and forth between timelines. The superhero was never seen again as per the recent releases of Marvel, thus one may conclude by assuming that the super-soldier did actually get away from the current timeline for good and returned to an alternate timeline.

image: Still from Avengers: Endgame trailer

