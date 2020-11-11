What Happened To Daniel In 'The Impossible'? Here Is All To Know About The True Story

Daniel from The Impossible caused quite a stir among the audience who watched the 2012 film The Impossible. The character was inspired by a real-life family who survived a horrific 30 feet tsunami in Thailand. The movie, however, focuses on the family and their turmoil after they are lost post the destruction caused by the tsunami. One of the questions filmgoers had was “What happened to Daniel in The Impossible”. Daniel in the film is shown to be a toddler who goes through great turmoil after being separated from his family.

What happened to Daniel in The Impossible?

In real life, Maria, the real-life mother of three kids did encounter a boy named Daniel. In the film, Daniel is rescued by Maria. In real life, however, Maria was swallowed by the wave which dragged her into the sea and kept her underwater for close to 3 minutes, according to The Cinemaholic. Further, when Maria gained conscience, she hung onto a tree but was heavily wounded. She somehow managed to spot her son Lucas from a distance and ran back to get him to safety. Upon safely bringing her son back, she also spotted a young toddler in a distance who seemed to be in distress. This was Daniel who, in real life, was a Swedish boy. The family helped to save the boy and get him to a hospital for treatment. The family of Daniel in real life finally met him at the hospital after searching for him for a long time.

Maria was admitted to the same hospital and was recovering from all the wounds she succumbed due to the tsunami. The Alvarez family who are “The Impossible real family” eventually bid goodbye to Daniel who met with his father who had come looking for him. The young boy was reunited with his folks and the Alvarez family never heard of him since. It took 14 months for Maria to fully recover from all the wounds she had endured during the horrific incident. The whereabouts of Daniel are still unknown to the Alvarez family. Their eldest son, Lucas, spoke to the above-mentioned news portal and said that they all connected really well at the time of the disaster. However, they still don't know what happened to Daniel after he met his father at the hospital. It was also revealed that Maria wrote a letter after learning that Daniel lost his mom in the disaster.

