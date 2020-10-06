In Russia, Fears Over Another Ecological Disaster After Mass Sea Creature Die-off Reported

Sudden mass deaths of sea creatures resulting from water pollution in Russia's Kamchatka region have prompted fears that rocket fuel stored in the region's military testing grounds could have leaked, phys.org reported. Earlier on October 5, locals witnessed large numbers of dead sea creatures including seals, octopuses and sea urchins washed up ashore. Following this, researchers who conducted a test immediately found above-permitted levels of phenol and petroleum products in sea.

Hinting at an ecological disaster in a statement, Regional governor Vladimir Solodov asserted that the sea off the remote Kamchatka peninsula might have been contaminated with toxic chemicals. He also said that experts were currently investigating whether this was linked to "spills of some toxic substances”. The water pollution first caught attention last month after local surfers reported stinging eyes and alternation in the colour of the water.

Not the first

This is not the first marine disaster of the year. Earlier in May, about 21,000 tonnes of diesel had leaked from the Nornickel's plant near the city of Norilsk Nickel. A statement released by Nornickel claims that the latest leak in its pipeline occurred due to depressurisation, and that the leak lasted for 15 minutes, spilling 44.5 tonnes of fuel.

According to reports, Norlisk authorities have claimed to be conducting an internal investigation into the accident. The company, in its earlier statement, also added that it has suspended work in the region and that all possible measures were being taken to ensure that the spilled fuel is collected as soon as possible.

