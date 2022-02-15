What Happened To Drew Carey's Ex-fiancee Amie Harwick? Everything We Know So Far

Almost two years after his ex-fiancee's death, American actor Drew Carey opened up about how he would never be able to celebrate Valentine's Day. Amie Harwick was a celebrity family therapist, who was found dead beneath her bedroom's balcony on February 15, 2020. His ex-fiancee's death took a toll on Drew Carey's mental health as he once revealed how he had to take a week's off after learning about what happened to Amie Harwick.

In a recent interview with ET Canada, Drew Carey revealed how he cannot celebrate Valentine's day with a dinner. He also recalled how Harwick was "very smart" and revealed there is not a day when he does not think of her. He talked about how Harwick cared a lot about domestic violence victims and also wanted to provide them with aid.

What happened to Amie Harwick?

Amie Harwick, who was an American marriage and family therapist, was found unresponsive early on February 15, 2020, hours after celebrating Valentine's Day. Her body was found 20 feet under the bedroom balcony of her Hollywood Hills apartment. The Los Angeles Police Department reported they were called by Amie's neighbours, who saw a woman screaming. The police met Amie's roommate at the crime scene. Harwick was soon rushed to the hospital but could not survive.

An autopsy revealed she died of blunt force injuries to the torso and head. Also, there were signs of manual strangulation, which means the victim was strangled by the attacker's hands and other body parts. However, she died after falling from the balcony of her apartment on the third floor.

Initially, Gareth Pursehouse, Harwick's ex-boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of murder but was soon released after posting a $2 million bond. Later, he was again arrested and was charged with residential burglary and first-degree murder, with special circumstances of lying. While Pursehouse was eligible for the death penalty, he was pleaded not guilty in April 2020.

Drew Carey and Amie Harwick's love story

Drew Carey and Amie Harwick first met in Las Vegas in 2017. The two started dating and months later, in January 2018, announced their engagement. During several instances, Carey mentioned how Harwick was his support system. However, in November 2018, the couple called off the engagement.

Image: AP