CBS Holiday Schedule 2021: When & How To Watch Rudolph, Frosty: The Snowman & More On TV?

As people in the United States of America and other parts of the world celebrate the holiday season, television networks and streaming services are coming up with new content to make it special. The platforms have been releasing their set of new movies and shows, many of which revolve around Christmas and New Year, and those looking forward to new content to enjoy with family have a lot in store for them.

The CBS Network in the USA has also come up with its Holiday Schedule for its viewers. The list of releases includes Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, among others. Here's looking at the various shows and movies lined up on the CBS network for the Holiday season:

When does Rudolf come on TV in 2021?

Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer will be showcased on the CBS Network on Saturday, December 11 at 8 PM ET. The musical traces the feelings of a shy reindeer Rudolf after being mocked for his bright nose.

When is Frosty The Snowman on TV 2021?

Frosty The Snowman will be aired on Saturday, December 11 at 9 PM ET. It will be followed by Frosty Returns at 9.30 PM. The venture is based on the iconic Christmas song of the same name, involving a group of children trying to save Frosty the Snowman brought alive by an old silk hat as the temperatures rise.

CBS Holiday Schedule 2021

The CBS Holiday Schedule kicked off on November 22 and will continue till December 31.

Among the other specials of the schedule are:

The 23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove- December 5, at 9.30 PM: Performances from top artists headline this event which highlights the stories of adoption and foster care.

A Christmas Proposal: December 12 7.30 PM: This romantic comedy features Jessica Camacho and Adam Rodriguez and traces the former's dreams of starting her food business and the latter taking the former along as his girlfriend to convince his family to believe that he was perfect to take over the family firm. However, the twist in the tale is when the real sparks fly during the holidays.

Christmas Takes Flight - December 19, 7 pm: This film revolves around a money-minded CEO of an airline and his feelings for a pilot who wants to save a charitable event cancelled by the former.

The Price is Right at Night – December 22, 8 PM: Families stand to win festive prizes in this game show hosted by Drew Carey.

The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors – December 22, 9 PM: Justino Díaz, Berry Gordy, Lorne Michael, Bette Midler; Joni Mitchell are to be honoured at this special annual show.

A Holly Dolly Christmas - December 24, 7 PM: Veteran singer-songwriter Dolly Parton opens up on her experiences around the Holidays in this one-hour special show.

Kenny Rogers: All in for the Gambler – December 24, 9 PM: Legendary singer-songwriter Kenny Rogers, who passed away last year, will be honoured through a concert, where numerous artists will perform.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash - December 31, 8 PM: Numerous performers light up the new year with this concert from downtown Nashville.