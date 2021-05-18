What Happened To Dylan Farrow? Know All About Woody Allen's Daughter

Dylan Farrow is one of the five adoptive children of director Woody Allen and actor Mia Farrow. At the age of seven in 1992, Dylan accused her father, Allen, of sexually assaulting her, which has been continually denied by the Hollywood director. At the time, Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn, Mia Farrow's other adoptive daughter's relationship too was disclosed eight months before Allen was accused of molesting Dylan Farrow. The battle between the two parties has since been continued. Allen has successfully been a part of many films and television series but what happened to Dylan Farrow?

What happened to Dylan Farrow?

Dylan Farrow was adopted in July 1985 by Mia Farrow and Woody Allen from Texas. Other than Dylan, Mia and Woody have four other children, Satchel Ronan Farrow, Moses Farrow, Manzie Tio Farrow and Bechet Farrow. Woody Allen and Dylan Farrow were very close when she was newly adopted. After her adoptive parents broke up, she changed her name to Eliza and later, Malone.

According to a report by the New York Times, Mia had paid close attention to Woody Allen's behaviour around her daughter, Dylan. She expressed feeling uneasy and uncomfortable watching Allen's excessive behaviour towards Dylan. She even mentioned a time where Woody woke up in the morning especially to lay beside Dylan on her bed and watch her wake up. Both Mia and Woody Allen's daughter Dylan even spoke about incidents where Woody crossed the limit.

According to the report, Mia had witnessed Woody laying his head on Dylan's lap. Dylan too testified in support of the claims when she accused her father of touching her inappropriately while climbing down from her bunk bed along with other accusations. At that time, Dylan was only seven years old.

Ever since the battle between Dylan Farrow and Woody Allen has been ongoing with Allen denying all allegations against him and pleading innocent. The story of Woody Allen and Dylan Farrow's battle has been shown in the four-part documentary by HBO Max titled Allen V Farrow. Dylan Farrow is now 36 years old. She is a writer and published her very first book Hush, which was released on October 6, 2020. She is married and gave birth to her first child in 2016. Viewers got to meet her husband for the first time in the docuseries Allen V Farrow.

Image: Dylan Farrow's Instagram

