What Happened To Lucius Malfoy After The War? Know All Details Here

The Harry Potter series provided audiences with three-dimensional heroes and villains who were realistically portrayed by the actors. Lucius Malfoy, a power-hungry bigot who aspired to conquer the world alongside Lord Voldemort, was one of the most memorable villains. Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius in the films, recently shared his thoughts with Radio Times about what he believes happened to his character at the end of the season. Fans are eager to know about what happened to Lucius Malfoy after the war?

Lucius was one of the first of Voldemort's followers to join his side after his return in Goblet of Fire. Lucius Malfoy, on the other hand, failed one assignment after another given to him by his master in the years that followed. As a result, Voldemort became increasingly dismissive of Lucius and his entire family, resulting in the Battle of Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, in which the Malfoys finally abandoned their Dark Lord allegiance and defected to the good side. Isaacs brought up Lucius' internal conflict, which eventually led to him switching sides.

When Voldemort showed up once again, Lucius became a Death Eater once more, leading the charge to receive the prophecy Voldemort sought. The prophecy was defeated in the ensuing war, and Lucius and his companions were imprisoned in Azkaban in 1996. Despite the fact that Voldemort freed them from prison in 1997, he was angry with Lucius for his failure and regarded the Malfoys with contempt. After Voldemort's final defeat, Lucius and his family defected at the conclusion of the Second Wizarding War and were thus pardoned for their crimes. After Draco married Astoria Greengrass, he and Narcissa had a grandson, Scorpius Malfoy.

Jason Isaacs, who portrayed the role of Lucius in the movie, has some thoughts on where his character's mind was during the series' final installment. Lucius, according to Isaacs, is trapped between two worlds. He also said that he was not involved in the Battle of Hogwarts with the Death Eaters nor did he abandon his wife and children. He added that if Voldemort prevailed, there was no world for him; if the Death Eaters lost, there was no world for him. While Isaacs believes Lucius Malfoy may have avoided another spell in Azkaban because of his wealth, he believes he would not have been able to avoid a bitter end.

Image Source: Jason Isaacs Instagram