What Happened To Matty In The Morning Show After He Spoke About Demi Lovato?

Demi Lovato recently came out as a binary and they tweeted about the same on their official Twitter handle. Matty Siegel, the host of Matty in the Morning, brought up this topic in his show. However, he was immediately asked to stop the show and it ended abruptly. He even narrated to his fans what happened, which caused his fans to speculate that he might have to leave the show which he hosted for over 40 years. So here's what happened to Matty in the Morning.

What happened to Matty in the Morning?

Matt Siegel has been working with Boston radio for over 40 years and was hosting his Matty in the Morning show on Kiss 108 FM. He had to abruptly sign off after he was asked to stop talking by his boss. He made a few comments on Demi Lovato's pronouns that the radio station found offensive. Demi had made the announcement earlier that morning that they have officially changed their pronouns to they/ them. While talking to Boston Globe, Matt said that his boss at iHeartMedia which owns the company WXKS-FM asked him to stop talking about what he has been talking about.

Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward 💖 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

He had received similar instructions in November 2020 during the presidential elections. He was asked to not criticize Donald Trump on his talk show. Matt said that this is how he had gotten rich over the years. He told his listeners what he felt was right. They pulled a plug on him and said that he could not talk about Trump and cannot show that he was an anti-Trump. On the recent show, he got in trouble for being "anti-woke".

Before ending the show, he said that he was ending the radio show. He said that he loved his listeners and it's been a joyful ride with them. However, he also mentioned that he thought that all of that was coming to an end and he was going to lose his job. He mentioned to the news portal that he did not care what Demi Lovato does. He added that he was completely against the Demi Lovato non-binary announcement. He thinks that they are a troubled person and it bothers him that many young people get influenced by them.

Image: The Matty Show/ Demi Lovato's Instagram

