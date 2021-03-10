What Happened To Piers Morgan This Morning After His Blunts Remarks On Meghan Markle?

Piers Morgans stormed off ITV's breakfast show Good Morning Britain amid discussion with an Ofcom investigator. The exit of the 55-year-old broadcaster came after a row with his fellow colleague who made critical comments about Piers' remarks on Meghan Markle's Oprah interview. The heated argument not only prompted the co-host to storm off on air but also marked his exit from the Good Morning Britain show.

Piers Morgan has had a history of criticizing Meghan Markle on his show and on his social media. His comments on Monday's edition of Piers Morgan's show had led to multiple complaints being lodged with ITV on behalf of Meghan Markle's supporters. Morgan, while talking about Meghan Markle's Oprah interview, remarked that he did not believe a word Meghan was saying and that he would not believe if Meghan was reading him a weather report.

These comments on Piers Morgan's show did not sit well with several viewers as ITV received complaints and requests to investigate Morgan to check if he violated any code or rule of UK broadcast. An official statement was released by ITV that Piers Morgan has decided to leave the Good Morning Show.

Piers Morgan's Instagram post after leaving the show

Piers Morgan took to Instagram to post a picture that showed ITV's Good Morning Britain beating BBC breakfast in TV ratings. He wrote BREAKING NEWS in bold in the caption and informed his followers that it was the first time that Good Morning Britain had beat BBC. He ended the caption by writing 'My work here is done' referring to his dramatic exit from the show.

Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah

Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah to have a candid chat about her journey as a royal member of the British family. Meghan opened up about her struggles with her pregnancy, depression, suicidal thoughts, and the negative press that she received after her marriage with Prince Harry. In a shocking revelation, Meghan told Oprah that she did not receive any support from the Royal household and was instead discouraged from getting help for her mental struggles.

