What Happened To Thomas Vinterberg's Daughter Ida Before The Shoot Of 'Another Round'?

Thomas Vinterberg thanked his late daughter Ida while accepting the Oscar for Best International Feature Film on Sunday night. In an emotional speech after winning the award for his movie Another Round, the director explained what happened to his daughter and how he dedicated the movie to her. Read to know what happened to her.

What happened to Thomas Vinterberg's daughter?

The director lost his 19-year-old daughter in a car accident few days into the shoot of his feature film. While accepting the award, he referred to the accident and said that someone was looking at their cellphone while driving which is why the accident took place. He also added that the family misses her. But what happened to Thomas Vinterberg's daughter?

Thomas Vinterberg's daughter's accident

According to a report in Indiewire, the director received a call four days into the shoot of his film. He got to know that his ex-wife Maria Walbom took their daughter Ida to Paris to meet up with some friends. While they were on their way, they got into an accident. They were hit by a vehicle in which the driver was busy looking at their cellphone. They rammed Thomas Vinterberg's daughter Ida's car and she died on spot. On the other hand, his ex-wife recovered from the injuries.

'Another Round' wins Oscar

Thomas told the audience during his acceptance speech that his daughter loved the script of his movie. He also revealed that she was supposed to appear in the film and make her feature debut. He talked about how his daughter was in Africa two months prior to the movie shoot and two months prior to her death. He continued that she sent him a letter that she read the script of his movie and said that she was "glowing with excitement". He added that she loved the script and she felt 'seen' by it and that she was supposed to be in the film. He added that if anyone dares to believe that she is with them, somehow, people will see her clapping and cheering with him. While referring to her in the speech, he said that they ended up making the movie for her and that if this is a miracle, she is a part of it. He addressed her presence and said that maybe she was pulling some strings somewhere and that the movie is for her.

The movie is a comedy-drama that features Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang, and Lars Ranthe. The story revolves around a depressed school teacher who rediscovers his love of life through an experiment of excessive drinking. The movie is available to watch on Hulu.

