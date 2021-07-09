'What If…?'trailer Out: Marvel Studios' First Animated Series To Release On THIS Date

Marvel Studios is continuously keeping its fans busy with back to back shows in 2021. Marvel's series began with Wanda Vision, moved forward with The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, and is currently running with Loki's solo story and his battle against the Time Variance Authority. As Loki has come to an end, Marvel Studios is ready with another series for its fans. Marvel is all set to release its first animated series What If…? on August 11.

The official Instagram handle of Marvel Studios recently released the trailer of their upcoming animated series, What If…?. The animated series will premiere on August 11 on the OTT giant Disney+. Similar to its Loki, Marvel has again chosen Wednesday to drop new episodes of the show weekly. While releasing the trailer, Marvel Studios wrote, "Marvel Studios' What If...? | Official Trailer | Disney+ Enter the multiverse of unlimited possibilities. Marvel Studios' first animated series, @WhatIf...?, starts streaming August 11 with new episodes Wednesdays on @DisneyPlus.".

What If…? trailer saw some alternate takes on several characters from the MCU. As the name suggests, What If…? is an imaginary space where different versions of MCU will be showcased. The trailer started with Tony Stark saved from his own missile by Erik Killmonger. It further saw Captain Carter, which hints at what would have happened if Agent Carter took the super-soldier serum instead of Captain America. The trailer also showcased what would have happened if Yondu would have kidnapped T'Chala. Take a look at the official trailer of What If…?. The show will also introduce Uatu, the Watcher, as the narrator of the show.

Marvel Studios also shared the official poster of the animated series. The poster had Captain Carter in the front with several other MCU characters in the back. The poster also had Spider-Man wearing Doctor Strange's cloak and Gamora with Thanos' weapon from Avengers: Endgame. The caption read, "One question changes everything. Marvel Studios' first animated series, @WhatIf...?, starts streaming August 11 with new episodes Wednesdays on @DisneyPlus.".

