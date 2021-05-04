What Is 'Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania' Release Date? Find Out Below

Marvel Phase 4 releases are just around the corner and ready to entertain their fans. Marvel Phase 4 releases will span over the next few years and one of these releases is Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania. So, when is the Paul Rudd starrer, Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania releasing? Are there any new additions to the cast of the film? Find out below.

What is ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania’ release date?

Marvel Cinematic Universe revealed its expansion plan within few weeks of Avengers: Endgame’s release. This expansion plan gave a major relief to Marvel fans since many of their favourite heroes are now getting their very own shows and films. Wanda Vision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier have already released on Disney+.

Now, Marvel is ready to release its Phase 4 films and shows. Paul Rudd has once again donned his iconic Ant-Man suit for the film. Moreover, he will be once sharing screen space with Evangeline Lilly a.k.a. Hope van Dyne/ Wasp in Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania. According to Comingsoon.net’s report, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Pena, and David Dastmalchain are likely to be part of the upcoming film. But rapper T.I. will not be reprising his role as Dave in the upcoming film, as The Hollywood Reporter’s info suggests.

Furthermore, Peyton Reed is set to direct Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania and the film’s script will be written by Rick & Morty fame Jeff Loveness. Moreover, the report has also added that MCU fans can expect Kang the Conqueror as the antagonist in the film. Kang’s role will be essayed by actor Jonathan Majors. Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania will be releasing in theatres on February 17, 2023.

Talking about Kang the Conqueror, he in the past has fought with the Avengers. He has had a recurring appearance in the comic books and hails from the future. His origins from the future led him to try to capture the present on several occasions. But his new attempt at conquering the present in Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania could also become the base of future MCU projects and result in an unexpected cross-over. Watch the Marvel Phase 4 trailer revealing Marvel’s release slate below.

Image Credit: A still from Marvel Studios Celebrates Movies