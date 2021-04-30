What Is DJ Khaled's Net Worth? Know All About The Artist's Other Ventures

Many know DJ Khaled for his hit songs collaborating with some of the most well-known artists in the music industry. The DJ and record producer is not only famous for his catchy music but also for his enormous car collection. Many times when he is not noticed with his children in his music videos, he can be seen donning several gold chains around his neck. The artist's eccentric lifestyle has fans wondering about his wealth. So, "what is DJ Khaled's net worth?"

DJ Khaled started his career in the early 90s when he started DJ-ing for a pirate radio, according to Miami New Times. Later, in 1998, he started working as a co-host on The Luke Show for WEDR, according to the WEDR website. After working as a host for many years, he debuted his first album in 2006 titled Listennn... the Album. He went on to work with many renowned people of the industry including Lil Wayne, Akon, T-Pain, Birdman and many others. His most recent album was released in 2020 titled Khaled Khaled. He simultaneously released a documentary on his life along with the album.

Other than that, he has also worked in many different ventures. The artist wrote a book titled Keys in 2016. In the book, he shared all his secrets to success. Two years later, DJ Khaled announced that he would be dropping his own furniture line called We The Best Home. In 2019, he voiced the character of Ears in the movie Spies in Disguise, which went onto earn $66.8 million USD in the United States of America and Canada. Khaled was also a part of Bad Boys For Life, which released on January 17, 2020.

According to The Successbug, DJ Khaled's net worth as of 2021 is approximately $75 million. The musician has many assets to his name. In 2017 and 2018, he bought two houses simultaneously, one in Los Angeles, California, and the other in Miami, Florida. In Los Angeles, he purchased singer Robbie William's former property, according to NBC Los Angeles. The house he purchased in Miami alone was worth more than $25 million USD.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.