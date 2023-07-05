What Made Anthony Mackie 'so Nervous' That He Forgot His Lines On Captain America Set

Anthony Mackie recently revealed his daunting experience while filming the upcoming Marvel Studios title Captain America: Brave New World. He opened up about the professional dynamics with his co-star Harrison Ford. He also admitted being nervous in Ford's presence, so much so that he forgot his lines.

Anthony Mackie is the new Captain America and will carry forward the role in MCU Phase 5.

It will feature past Marvel stars like Tim Blake Nelson and Liv Tyler.

The film will be released on July 26, 2024.

Anthony Mackie talks about spending time with Harrison Ford

In his interview, Anthony Mackie revealed that he was intimidated by Harrison Ford while working on set with the latter. He confessed to being so nervous that he couldn't remember his lines. The actor highlighted the aura surrounding Ford and also acknowledged his status as a Hollywood icon.

He also praised the veteran actor for his down-to-earth nature and revealed that they spent significant time together due to the on-screen dynamic their respective characters share.

(Harrison Ford and Anthony Mackie on the set of Captain America: Brave New World | Image: Anthony Mackie/Instagram)

Mackie described Ford as embodying everything a movie star should be. He shared an anecdote of the latter's willingness to deep dive into the filming process, saying that Ford would often say, "Let's shoot this piece of sh*t," which would inspire the rest of the cast and crew. He expressed his admiration for Ford's cool demeanor and emphasised that the actor dispelled any feelings of intimidation.

Captain America: Brave New World is part of MCU Phase 5

Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled for release on July 26, 2024. In the film, Anthony Mackie will reprise his role as Captain America. The film will feature past Marvel stars, including Tim Blake Nelson and Liv Tyler.

Harrison Ford will join the cast, portraying Thaddeus Ross, the president of the United States in the film, a role previously played by the late William Hurt. Ford will also reprise this character in the upcoming ensemble film Thunderbolts.