What Richard Carpenter Said After MM Keeravaani Sang Top Of The World At The Oscars

Days after MM Keeravaani sang The Carpenter’s song Top Of The World while receiving his first ever Oscar for the song Naatu Naatu, the music composer got a special reply from Richard Carpenter on Wednesday (March 15). The singer took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of himself singing a rejigged version of Top Of The World with his family members.

However, Richard changed the lyrics a bit and sang, "We're on the top of the world for your winning creation and we hope you know how proud of you we are. You're the best there is around and we hope you know it now, your win puts us at the top of the world."

In the caption, the 76 years old artist wrote, “To @mmkeeravani_official and @chandraboselyricist: Heartfelt congratulations on your win for Best Original Song. Here is a little something from our family to you and yours.”

Keeravaani reacted to the clip by reposting it on his Instagram stories and wrote, “This is something I didn’t expect at all. Tears rolling out of joy. Most wonderful gift from the universe.”

MM Keeravaani's speech at the Oscars

In his acceptance speech at the Oscars, Keeravaani had given a shout out to The Carpenters saying that he grew up listening to the musical duo. He also broke into a parody of their song Top Of The World singing, “There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli’s and my family’s, RRR has to win, pride of every Indian and must put me on top of the world.”

Richard and Karen Carpenter, two siblings from the United States, formed the singing group The Carpenters. They produced numerous popular songs throughout the course of their 14-year career, including We've Only Just Begun, (They Long to Be) Close to You, We've Only Just Begun and many others.