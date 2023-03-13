RRR Song Naatu Naatu Clinches Oscar For Original Song, MM Keeravaani Speech Goes Viral

RRR’s Naatu Naatu bagged an Oscar in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday (March 13). Music composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist K Chandrabose went up on the stage to receive the golden statuette.

Accepting the award, Keeravaani said, “Thank you Academy, I grew up listening to the carpenters and now here I am with the Oscar.” The music composer then broke into a song, “There was only one wish in my mind, so was Rajamouli’s and my family’s. RRR has to win, pride of every Indian and must put me on the top of the world. Thank you Kartikeya and Variance Films for making this possible.”

Naatu Naatu wins #Oscar for Best Original Song and M.M. Keeravaani gives THE BEST acceptance speech set to The Carpenters' "Top of the World."

RRR team also expressed their happiness through a tweet on their official twitter handle and wrote, “We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! No words can describe this surreal moment. Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! JAI HIND!”

The song competed and won against Applause from Tell IT Like A Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, This is Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.