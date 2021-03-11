What Time Does 'Paper Lives' Release On Netflix? Here's All About The Turkish Film

Netflix provides its audiences with a huge library of shows and movies from around the world. Recently many French and German shows such as Tribes of Europa and Lupin have been making their mark on the platform. However, adding to its vast library of diverse content, Netlfix is all set to release Paper Lives or Kagittan Hayatlar, a brand new Turkish Film. The dark emotional drama film is set in the streets of Istanbul and follows an ailing waster warehouse worker Mehmet. Find out what time does Paper Lives release on Netflix.

What time does Paper Lives release on Netflix?

Paper Lives release date is scheduled for Friday, March 12, 2021. Like most other Netflix shows, documentaries and films Paper Lives release time is 12:00 AM PT or 3:00 AM ET. Turkis viewers will be able to watch the film at 11:00 PM on March 12. Indian subscribers can stream Paper Lives on Netflix on March 12, Friday from 1.30 pm. The British audience can watch the series from 8 am on Wednesday while viewers in Australia can watch the show from 7 pm onwards.

As per Spain time, the show's release time will be available to watch at 9 am on March 12, 2021. As per Brazil Time, the series can be watched at 5 am. Interested viewers can also turn on the notification to get an update on when Paper Lives arrives on Netflix.

What is Paper Lives on Netflix about?

According to Netflix, helmed by filmmaker Can Ulkay, the Turkish film stars actors ÇaÄŸatay Ulusoy, Emir Ali DoÄŸrul, Ersin ArÄ±cÄ±, Turgay Tanülkü, Selen Öztürk. English as well as Turkish subtitiles will be available for the film. Here is the plot of Paper Lives.

Set in the streets of Istanbul, Turkey, Paper Lives is a dark emotional drama. The story of the film follows Mehmet (ÇaÄŸatay Ulusoy), who works in an ailing waste warehouse and earns his living by collecting papers lying on the street. One day Mehmet meets a young boy Ali whom he ends up taking under his wing. Mehmet wants to help the young boy reunite him with his family. During the course of their journey, the duo develops a special bond and soon events happen that start reminding Mehmet of his own past.

Source: @CUworldwidefans (Twitter)