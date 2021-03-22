What Time Does 'The Illegal' Release On Amazon Prime? Check Out Trailer Of This Thriller

The critically acclaimed 2019 film The Illegal is set to release on streaming service Amazon Prime Video soon. At the time of its release, the film had received a lot of positive response in many film festivals around the world. The film follows the story of Hassan, a middle-class Indian student who migrates to the United States illegally and works as an undocumented worker. Read on to know what time does The Illegal release on Amazon Prime.

What Time Does The Illegal Release On Amazon Prime?

The Illegal is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on March 23, 2021. Amazon Prime hasn't officially announced the Illegal movie release time, but it's expected that the film will drop at midnight on March 23. As reported by DT Next, director Danish Renzu said in a statement that the film is very close to his heart and that he was really excited for this movie to be seen by a wider audience. He also added that he's aware of the positive reception his film received on festival circuits, he is still nervous about how the audience is going to react to it. Amazon Prime uploaded the trailer for the film on YouTube before its release. You can check out the trailer for the film down below.

The Illegal Movie Release Date

As per IMDb, the film was originally released on September 21, 2019, across many film festivals. The film wasn't released in the theatres for the general public due to the pandemic. However, now that the film is set to release on Amazon Prime, the general audience will have the chance to watch the film. The film will especially appeal to the Indian audiences as they might find the story of Hassan, moving to the US for a chance at a better life to be relatable. As Hassan Sharma lives and works to try to finish his college education, he is met with countless challenges that will test his resolve and push many of his beliefs to the limit.

Viewers can catch The Illegal on Amazon Prime from March 23. The film has been written and directed by Danish Renzu and Tara Tucker while Sunayana Kachroo servers as the associate producer of the film. The film stars Suraj Sharma, Iqbal Theba, Jay Ali, Hannah Masi, Danny Vasquez, Adil Hussain, Shweta Tripathi, William Moses, Neelima Azim and others.