What Time Does The Last Paradiso Release On Netflix? Know About Riccardo Scamarcio Starrer

The Italian movie titled The Last Paradiso will release on Netflix this February 2021. The plot of the film revolves around the 1850's Italy and is the story of a man and his rebellion for a better life, for his love and for justice. The film is directed and written by Rocco Ricciardulli and Riccardo Scamarcio. Meanwhile, Riccardo Scamarcio also stars in the film as the lead actor, the movie also features actors like Gaia Bermani Amaral, Valentina Cervi, Antonio Gerardi, Giovanni Cirfiera, Giuseppe Nardone among others. The movie is originally titled L'ultimo paradiso in Italian. Read on to know what time does The Last Paradiso release on Netflix?

What time does The Last Paradiso release on Netflix?

The Last Paradiso release date is scheduled for February 5, 2021. Netflix usually releases all its shows and movies at midnight according to Pacific Time. This means that The Last Paradiso release time is at 12 am PT on Friday, February 5, 2021. Indian subscribers can stream The Last Paradiso on Netflix on February 5, Friday from 1.30 pm. The British audience can watch The Last Paradiso movie from 8 am on Friday. As per Spain and Italy time, The Last Paradiso will be available to watch at 9 am on February 5, 2021. One can also turn on the notification to get an update about The Last Paradiso movie on Netflix. Check out the trailer of the Italian romantic drama movie The Last Paradiso.

The Last Paradiso on Netflix

The Last Paradiso on Netflix features Italian actor Riccardo Scamarcio who is known for his roles in John Wick: Chapter 2, The Summer House, The Woman in White among many popular movies. The film also stars Gaia Bermani Amaral as Riccardo's love interest named Bianca in the film. Gaia is a Brazilian-Italian actress and a television presenter. She made her debut as an actress featuring in the stage adaptation of Sabrina, post which she made her movie debut in the film titled I giorni dell'abbandono. The Last Paradiso is said to be set during the post-war scenario of 1950s Italy. Riccardo plays the role of a hard-working labourer who aims to change his life but his goals don't go well with the town politics, thus stirring up trouble amongst the locals.

