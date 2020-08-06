What Time Does 'Tiny Creatures' Release On Netflix? Know All The Details Here

Tiny Creatures, the new docu-drama is a Netflix series. Netflix has released the official trailer of this new series titled. This series is one of the first projects helmed by the award-winning cinematographer, Jonathan Jones. The Netflix series magnifies, some of the cutest and world’s smallest wildlife creatures. As per reports by Netflix, the show will release on Netflix, worldwide on August 7th, 2020. The timing for the same is not yet confirmed. However, it is speculated to be out by 12 am pt.

Tiny Creatures is releasing on Netflix soon-

The award-winning wildlife film-maker Jonathan Jones has, during his 20-year career, has explored a number of places worldwide. While following the social distancing rules, Jonathan Jones managed the remarkable feat of making an eight-part wildlife series during the lockdown, titled Tiny Creatures. In every episode of Tiny creatures, you can immerse yourself in a different ecosystem and see the drama that unfolds right at our very feet. All the eight episodes of the docu-series feature tiny creatures facing huge challenges in dramatic new environments. Helped by a team of handlers and trainers, Jonathan, the director of Tiny Creatures used real animals for the stories, and even wrote scripts for them ahead of filming, as per reports

The series is narrated by Mike Colter and directed by the cinematographer who won an Emmy for "Planet Earth II". In Tiny Creatures, little animals embark on big adventures across the U.S. in a dramatic nature series that explores the animal’s and tiny creatures’ hidden worlds and epic survival stories. Reports say that, if the restrictions dictated by the global pandemic continue, Tiny Creatures could well be the future of natural history film-making. It is also said that the way this series is been scripted, storyboarded, and shot is a technical marvel. The Netflix series was also made in record-breaking time. As per experts, if calculated, each episode of a traditional, blue-chip wildlife series takes more than a year to film, while each episode of Tiny Creatures, the upcoming series was produced in just 27 days.

Check out the trailer of Tiny Creatures to be released on Netflix here:

