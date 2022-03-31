When Is Grammys 2022?: Date, Time, Nominations, Performers, Hosts And Other Details

Quick links:
Image: AP
The Grammy Award, also termed Grammys, is an award represented by the Recording Academy. The award recognizes 'Outstanding Achievement in the music industry'. The trophy depicts a gilded gramophone. The Grammys are for music as Met Gala is for fashion.
The Grammys are the first of the Big Three networks' major music awards held annually (before the Billboard Music Awards in Summer, and the American Music Awards in Fall). Grammys are considered the four major annual American entertainment awards along with the Academy Awards which are for film achievements and the Tony Awards for theatre achievements.
The Grammys Awards show, also known as the 64th GRAMMY Awards will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, 2022. The awards have moved to Las Vegas for the first time instead of its Crypto.com Arena home.
The 64th GRAMMY Awards will start at 5 pm PT, that is 1 am GMY. The red carpet will as usual begin 2 hours ahead of the main ceremony.
Well, this year, The Daily Show's Trevor Noah will be returning to host the show. As per the Vogue, Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr has said, "Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics. We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammys stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening."
The 64th Grammy Awards will definitely be exciting with the first performers that have been announced being nominees BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow.
“I Still Have Faith in You”, Abba
“Freedom”, Jon Batiste
“I Get a Kick Out of You”, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
“Peaches”, Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
“Kiss Me More”, Doja Cat featuring SZA
“Happier Than Ever”, Billie Eilish
“Drivers License”, Olivia Rodrigo
“Leave the Door Open”, Silk Sonic
“Right on Time”, Brandi Carlile
“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”, Lil Nas X
We Are, Jon Batiste
Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Montero, Lil Nas X
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore, Taylor Swift
Donda, Kanye West
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
“Happier Than Ever”, Billie Eilish
“Kiss Me More”, Doja Cat featuring SZA
“Leave the Door Open”, Silk Sonic
“Drivers License”, Olivia Rodrigo
“Fight for You”, H.E.R.
“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”, Lil Nas X
“Bad Habits”, Ed Sheeran
“A Beautiful Noise”, Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile
Arooj Aftab
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Arlo Parks
“Anyone”, Justin Bieber
“Happier Than Ever”, Billie Eilish
“Positions”, Ariana Grande
“Drivers License”, Olivia Rodrigo
“Right on Time”, Brandi Carlile
“I Get a Kick Out of You”, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
“Butter”, BTS
“Lonely”, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
“Higher Power”, Coldplay
“Kiss Me More”, Doja Cat featuring SZA
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
Positions, Ariana Grande
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
“Hero”, Afrojack and David Guetta
“Loom”, Ólafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo
“Before”, James Blake
“Heartbreak”, Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
“You Can Do It”, Caribou
“Alive”, Rüfüs Du Sol
“The Business”, Tiësto
Subconsciously, Black Coffee
Fallen Embers, Illenium
Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded), Major Lazer
Shockwave, Marshmello
Free Love, Sylvan Esso
Judgement, Ten City
Shore, Fleet Foxes
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey
Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed in Sunbeams, Arlo Parks
Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent
“Shot in the Dark”, AC/DC
“Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)”, Black Pumas
“Nothing Compares 2 U”, Chris Cornell
“Ohms”, Deftones
“Making a Fire”, Foo Fighters
“All My Favorite Songs”, Weezer
“The Bandit”, Kings of Leon
“Distance”, Mammoth Wvh
“Find My Way”, Paul McCartney
“Waiting on a War”, Foo Fighters
Power Up, AC/DC
Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A, Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1, Chris Cornell
Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters
McCartney III, Paul McCartney
“Lost You”, Snoh Aalegra
“Peaches”, Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
“Damage”, H.E.R.
“Leave the Door Open”, Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings”, Jazmine Sullivan
“I Need You”, Jon Batiste
“Bring It on Home to Me”, BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal
“Born Again”, Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper
“Fight for You”, H.E.R.
“How Much Can a Heart Take”, Lucky Daye featuring Yebba
“Damage”, H.E.R.
“Good Days”, SZA
“Heartbreak Anniversary”, Giveon
“Leave the Door Open”, Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings”, Jazmine Sullivan
New Light, Eric Bellinger
Something to Say, Cory Henry
Mood Valiant, Hiatus Kaiyote
Table for Two, Lucky Daye
Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, Masego
Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra
We Are, Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan
“Family Ties” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Up”, Cardi B
“My Life”, J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray
“Way 2 Sexy”, Drake featuring Future and Young Thug
“Thot ___”, Megan Thee Stallion
“Pride Is the Devil”, J Cole featuring Lil Baby
“Need to Know”, Doja Cat
“Industry Baby”, Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
“Wusyaname”, Tyler, The Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla Sign
“Hurricane”, Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby
“Bath Salts”, DMX featuring Jay-Z and Nas
“Best Friend”, Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
“Family Ties”, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Jail”, Kanye West featuring Jay-Z
“My Life”, J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray
The Off-Season, J Cole
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
King’s Disease II, Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator
Donda, Kanye West
“Forever After All”, Luke Combs
“Remember Her Name”, Mickey Guyton
“All I Do Is Drive”, Jason Isbell
“Camera Roll”, Kacey Musgraves
“You Should Probably Leave”, Chris Stapleton
“If I Didn’t Love You”, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
“Chasing After You”, Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris
“Younger Me”, Brothers Osborne
“Glad You Exist”, Dan + Shay
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”, Elle King and Miranda Lambert
“Country Again”, Thomas Rhett
“Remember Her Name”, Mickey Guyton
“Fancy Like”, Walker Hayes
“Better Than We Found It”, Maren Morris
“Camera Roll”, Kacey Musgraves
“Cold”, Chris Stapleton
Skeletons, Brothers Osborne
The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram
Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton
Starting Over, Chris Stapleton
The Ballad of Dood & Juanita, Sturgill Simpson
Hecho a la Antigua, Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos, Camilo
Vértigo, Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores, Paula Arenas
Revelación, Selena Gomez
Mendó, Alex Cuba
Afrodisíaco, Rauw Alejandro
Jose, J Balvin
KG0516, KAROL G
Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios), Kali Uchis
El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny
Origen, Juanes
Calambre, Nathy Peluso
El Madrileño, C. Tangana
Deja, Bomba Estéreo
Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition), Diamante Eléctrico
Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia, Zoé
“Cry”, Jon Batiste
“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free”, The Blind Boys of Alabama and Béla Fleck
“Same Devil”, Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile
“Love and Regret”, Billy Strings
“Nightflyer”, Allison Russell
Pamoja, Etana
Positive Vibration, Gramps Morgan
10, Spice
Royal, Jesse Royal
Beauty in the Silence, Soja
Live N Livin, Sean Paul
Jack Antonoff
Ricky Reed
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
“Mohabbat”, Arooj Aftab
“Do Yourself”, Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy
“Blewu”, Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo
“Essence”, Wizkid featuring Tems
“Pà Pá Pà”, Femi Kuti
Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1, Rocky Dawuni
East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho and Friends Live in Concert, Daniel Ho and Friends
Legacy +, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti
Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition, Wizkid
Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.