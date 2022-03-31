When Is Grammys 2022?: Date, Time, Nominations, Performers, Hosts And Other Details

The Grammy Award, also termed Grammys, is an award represented by the Recording Academy. The award recognizes 'Outstanding Achievement in the music industry'. The trophy depicts a gilded gramophone. The Grammys are for music as Met Gala is for fashion.

The Grammys are the first of the Big Three networks' major music awards held annually (before the Billboard Music Awards in Summer, and the American Music Awards in Fall). Grammys are considered the four major annual American entertainment awards along with the Academy Awards which are for film achievements and the Tony Awards for theatre achievements.

Grammy 2022 Date:

The Grammys Awards show, also known as the 64th GRAMMY Awards will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, 2022. The awards have moved to Las Vegas for the first time instead of its Crypto.com Arena home.

Grammys 2022 Time:

The 64th GRAMMY Awards will start at 5 pm PT, that is 1 am GMY. The red carpet will as usual begin 2 hours ahead of the main ceremony.

Grammys 2022 Host:

Well, this year, The Daily Show's Trevor Noah will be returning to host the show. As per the Vogue, Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr has said, "Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics. We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammys stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening."

Grammys 2022 Performances:

The 64th Grammy Awards will definitely be exciting with the first performers that have been announced being nominees BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow.

Grammys 2022 Nominations:

Record of the Year

“I Still Have Faith in You”, Abba

“Freedom”, Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You”, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Peaches”, Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Kiss Me More”, Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever”, Billie Eilish

“Drivers License”, Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave the Door Open”, Silk Sonic

“Right on Time”, Brandi Carlile

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”, Lil Nas X

Album of the Year

We Are, Jon Batiste

Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Montero, Lil Nas X

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore, Taylor Swift

Donda, Kanye West

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Song of the Year

“Happier Than Ever”, Billie Eilish

“Kiss Me More”, Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Leave the Door Open”, Silk Sonic

“Drivers License”, Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight for You”, H.E.R.

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”, Lil Nas X

“Bad Habits”, Ed Sheeran

“A Beautiful Noise”, Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Arlo Parks

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Anyone”, Justin Bieber

“Happier Than Ever”, Billie Eilish

“Positions”, Ariana Grande

“Drivers License”, Olivia Rodrigo

“Right on Time”, Brandi Carlile

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“I Get a Kick Out of You”, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Butter”, BTS

“Lonely”, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

“Higher Power”, Coldplay

“Kiss Me More”, Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Positions, Ariana Grande

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Hero”, Afrojack and David Guetta

“Loom”, Ólafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo

“Before”, James Blake

“Heartbreak”, Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

“You Can Do It”, Caribou

“Alive”, Rüfüs Du Sol

“The Business”, Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Subconsciously, Black Coffee

Fallen Embers, Illenium

Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded), Major Lazer

Shockwave, Marshmello

Free Love, Sylvan Esso

Judgement, Ten City

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore, Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey

Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed in Sunbeams, Arlo Parks

Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent

Best Rock Performance

“Shot in the Dark”, AC/DC

“Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)”, Black Pumas

“Nothing Compares 2 U”, Chris Cornell

“Ohms”, Deftones

“Making a Fire”, Foo Fighters

Best Rock Song

“All My Favorite Songs”, Weezer

“The Bandit”, Kings of Leon

“Distance”, Mammoth Wvh

“Find My Way”, Paul McCartney

“Waiting on a War”, Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album

Power Up, AC/DC

Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A, Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1, Chris Cornell

Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters

McCartney III, Paul McCartney

Best R&B Performance

“Lost You”, Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches”, Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Damage”, H.E.R.

“Leave the Door Open”, Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings”, Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“I Need You”, Jon Batiste

“Bring It on Home to Me”, BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal

“Born Again”, Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper

“Fight for You”, H.E.R.

“How Much Can a Heart Take”, Lucky Daye featuring Yebba

Best R&B Song

“Damage”, H.E.R.

“Good Days”, SZA

“Heartbreak Anniversary”, Giveon

“Leave the Door Open”, Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings”, Jazmine Sullivan

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light, Eric Bellinger

Something to Say, Cory Henry

Mood Valiant, Hiatus Kaiyote

Table for Two, Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, Masego

Best R&B Album

Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra

We Are, Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Up”, Cardi B

“My Life”, J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

“Way 2 Sexy”, Drake featuring Future and Young Thug

“Thot ___”, Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Pride Is the Devil”, J Cole featuring Lil Baby

“Need to Know”, Doja Cat

“Industry Baby”, Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

“Wusyaname”, Tyler, The Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla Sign

“Hurricane”, Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

“Bath Salts”, DMX featuring Jay-Z and Nas

“Best Friend”, Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

“Family Ties”, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Jail”, Kanye West featuring Jay-Z

“My Life”, J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

Best Rap Album

The Off-Season, J Cole

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

King’s Disease II, Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator

Donda, Kanye West

Best Country Solo Performance

“Forever After All”, Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name”, Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive”, Jason Isbell

“Camera Roll”, Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave”, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“If I Didn’t Love You”, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Chasing After You”, Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

“Younger Me”, Brothers Osborne

“Glad You Exist”, Dan + Shay

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”, Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

“Country Again”, Thomas Rhett

“Remember Her Name”, Mickey Guyton

“Fancy Like”, Walker Hayes

“Better Than We Found It”, Maren Morris

“Camera Roll”, Kacey Musgraves

“Cold”, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Album

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne

The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram

Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton

Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

The Ballad of Dood & Juanita, Sturgill Simpson

Best Latin Pop Album

Hecho a la Antigua, Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos, Camilo

Vértigo, Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores, Paula Arenas

Revelación, Selena Gomez

Mendó, Alex Cuba

Best Música Urbana Album

Afrodisíaco, Rauw Alejandro

Jose, J Balvin

KG0516, KAROL G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios), Kali Uchis

El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Origen, Juanes

Calambre, Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño, C. Tangana

Deja, Bomba Estéreo

Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition), Diamante Eléctrico

Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia, Zoé

Best American Roots Performance

“Cry”, Jon Batiste

“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free”, The Blind Boys of Alabama and Béla Fleck

“Same Devil”, Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

“Love and Regret”, Billy Strings

“Nightflyer”, Allison Russell

Best Reggae Album

Pamoja, Etana

Positive Vibration, Gramps Morgan

10, Spice

Royal, Jesse Royal

Beauty in the Silence, Soja

Live N Livin, Sean Paul

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Ricky Reed

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Best Global Music Performance

“Mohabbat”, Arooj Aftab

“Do Yourself”, Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy

“Blewu”, Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo

“Essence”, Wizkid featuring Tems

“Pà Pá Pà”, Femi Kuti

Best Global Music Album

Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1, Rocky Dawuni

East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho and Friends Live in Concert, Daniel Ho and Friends

Legacy +, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti

Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition, Wizkid

Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo

