BTS' Jungkook Tests COVID-19 Positive Before Grammys 2022, Currently Under Self-quarantine

BTS' youngest member Jungkook has tested positive for COVID-19, days ahead of the band's performance at the Grammys 2022. His diagnosis was revealed by Big Hit Music in a statement, quipping that the artist tested negative in Korea, however, upon his arrival in Las Vegas, he felt a 'slight discomfort' in his throat post which the PCR test he took came out positive.

The agency further revealed that he's currently in quarantine undergoing treatment, and apologised to all BTS fans for causing any concern. Jungkook isn't exhibiting any major symptoms apart from having a mild sore throat.

BTS' Jungkook tests positive for COVID-19

Big Hit Music's statement read, "Jung Kook was tested negative on a PCR test in Korea, and he departed for the United States on Sunday, March 27 (KST) in preparation for the Grammy Awards performance. After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (COVID-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (COVID-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT)."

"While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jung Kook was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday, March 28 (PT)," the statement continued. Further informing fans about Jungkook's later performances, the agency quipped, "Jung Kook’s participation in the later schedule in the United States will be determined by the local regulations on COVID-19, while we are actively in discussion with the awards organizer,"

They assured fans about keeping the singer's health and safety on priority and ensuring his rapid recovery. "We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities," the statement concluded. Jungkook along with his fellow members arrived in the US to perform at the 64th Annual Grammy awards ceremony on April 3, 2022.

(IMAGE: AP)