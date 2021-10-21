When Is 'Shang Chi' Releasing In India? See The Date Of Movie's OTT Premiere

After having a successful run at the box office, Disney's two flagship movies, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise are all set to release on OTT. Marvel's Shang-Chi was a commercial and critical success that stars Simu Liu as MCU's first Asian superhero. Meanwhile, Disney's adventure film Jungle Cruise stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in the lead roles.

'Shang-Chi' and 'Jungle Cruise' to release on Disney+ Hotstar

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar to celebrate Disney Day, which is on November 12. Disney via their social media handles have since then confirmed that the event will also include new Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucas film specials coming to Disney+. Other special programmes set for November 12 on Disney Day include a Marvel Special Look at Phase Four and new specials from The Simpsons, Star Wars and Frozen.

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' run at the BO

Meanwhile, Marvel Cinematic Universe's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had an amazing run at the box office and has reportedly grossed $324 million worldwide, making it the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2021. The film received positive reviews from critics, who praised the choreography of the action sequences, exploration and representation of Asian culture, and the performances from the cast. The movie features MCU's first-ever Asain superhero and stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi alongside Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-starrer 'Jungle Cruise'

Jungle Cruise is based on Walt Disney's eponymous theme park attraction and stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. The movie is set during WWI where a riverboat captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) guides British scientist Dr Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt), and her brother MacGregor, on a mission into a jungle to find the Tree of Life, which is believed to possess healing powers that could be of great benefit to modern medicine. Jungle Cruise had its world premiere at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California on July 24, 2021, and was released in the United States on July 30, 2021.

