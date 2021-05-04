When Is 'The Eternals' Releasing? Makers Reveal Details About The Highly-anticipated Film

Marvel Studios has released new details about their forthcoming Phase 4 films, urging fans to buckle up because they will be releasing back-to-back films in the next two years. The studio released a three-minute special video to give fans a taste of what to expect in the months and years ahead. The video also gives fans the first look at MCU’s highly anticipated movie Eternals and also revealed its release date.

The Eternals release date

In the clip, fans get to see the first look of MCU's Eternals, which stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, and Kumail Nanjiani in the lead role. The short video for The Eternals shows Hayek riding a horse in what can only be described as traditional cowgirl attire. It also gives fans a glimpse of Angelina Jolie's superhero avatar, in which she is seen with blonde hair and wielding a blade. The makers also revealed that Marvel’s Eternals will be released on November 5, 2021.

Marvel phase 4 movies

Aside from the highly anticipated Eternals, Marvel Studios has a number of films in the works, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a title that was recently announced, and others. The studio's 2021 releases include the action/adventure Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson (July 2021), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Tony Leung (September 2021), and the superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland and Zendya in December 2021. Watch the video below.

Eternals was supposed to be released on November 6, 2020, but it was pushed back due to coronavirus or COVID-19 fears. It was pushed back to February 12, 2021, but was pushed back again by nine months. Eternals is currently scheduled to open in theatres on November 5, 2021, a year later than expected. Chloe Zhao and her team have plenty of time to complete the film's desired final cut.

The cast of Marvel's Eternals includes Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Barry Keoghan, and Haaz Sleiman. One of the primary reasons for the film's buzz is its ensemble cast. They will be seen as various superheroes from the comic books. According to the plot of Eternals, the superheroes will re-unite after thousands of years to protect Earth from their arch enemies, the Deviants.

Image Source: Marvel Studios YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.