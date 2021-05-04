When Is 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Releasing? Know All About The Chris Hemsworth Movie

Marvel Studios recently took to their YouTube channel and have announced the release timeline for the upcoming phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The video was nostalgic as it had snippets of some of the most iconic scenes from the movies so far and also the reaction of audiences when the much loved 2019 film Avengers: Endgame arrived in theatres. With the video, the makers also announced the release date of the fourth Thor film, titled Thor: Love and Thunder; find it out as you read further.

Thor: Love And Thunder release date and more about it

Thor: Love and Thunder will be the fourth film based on MCU character Thor and is said to be the direct sequel to the 2017 film Thor: Ragnarök and the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame. The Taika Waititi directed movie will be the 29th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has been co-written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The movie will star Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Russell Crowe, Sean Gunn and Jeff Goldblum.

Thor: Love and Thunder is all set to release on May 6, 2022. The upcoming movie also marks the return of Natalie Portman to the series and reprising her role of Jane Foster; the actor was not a part of the 2017 movie. The movie’s filming commenced in January 2021, in Sydney and is said to wrap up by May.

The recent video titled "Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies" was released online on Monday, May 3, 2021. The description with it read, “The world may change and evolve. But the one thing that will never change, we’re all part of one big family”. The video featured snippets from the Phase 4 movies and also featured some of the most beloved MCU stars including Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, late Chadwick Boseman and Chris Evans among others. Four of the upcoming movies which will release in 2021 include Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Image: Thor Instagram account