When Jon Voight Defended Donald Trump By Saying That "racism Was Solved Long Ago"

Veteran actor Jon Voight, a year ago, had implied that Donald Trump was not indulging in the centuries-old practice of racism by saying that it was solved a long time ago. To support his claim, the veteran actor had released a video on Twitter sometime during August of 2019.

Also Read: US House Backs Override Of Trump Defense Bill Veto

In the video tweet below, Jon Voight, the father to Angelina Jolie, said that the current president of the United States isn't a racist. To back his statement, Voight tweeted out a video in which he can be seen giving a speech, which he called his message to America. The video, through which he denied that racism in America existed, can be found below as well as on Voight's Twitter handle.

Also Read: Angelina Jolie's Turbulent History With Her Father Jon Voight

The Tweet:

Jon Voight’s message for America. pic.twitter.com/xCTOpLPDA4 — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) August 4, 2019

Also Read: Deliverance Ending Explained: Did Drew Really Get Shot In The End?

As one can see in the video above, the 81-year-old actor asserted that racism in America had been taken care of long ago by the forefathers of the country. Additionally, he even highlighted the supposed hypocrisy of a certain sect of the American population known as the left-wingers. The left-wingers, as per his claim, have only been polluting, in spite of them preaching love.

Voight proposed a conspiracy theory on the part of the so-called left-wingers by saying something on the lines of them wanting to hold President Trump accountable for what he considered to be past lives. The veteran actor went on to elaborate what he thought was the supposed reason behind a handful of people behaving in a not-so-positive way with the president. The statement was preceded by the much-talked-about mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, in which, as per a certain section of the American public, Trump supposedly had a hand.

Jon Voight's movies:

Voight made his feature film debut through 1969's Midnight Cowboy. In the very recent past, the list of Jon Voight's movies have found new additions in the form of Anaconda, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and the Nicolas Cage-starrer National Treasure: Book Of Secrets. In the future, he will be seen in the historical drama titled Roe Vs. Wade: The Untold Story. The film that is jointly directed and produced by Cathy Allyn & Nick Loeb, judging by the title, will presumably touch upon the lesser-known story that unfolded at the time of the historical legal proceedings that led to the decriminalization of abortion in various states of America.

Also Read: Anaconda Cast Has Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube And Others In Prominent Characters; Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.