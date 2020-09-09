Anaconda Cast Has Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube And Others In Prominent Characters; Details

Released in 1997, Anaconda is an adventure horror film. Directed by Luis Llosa, it is the first instalment in the Anaconda film series. The movie follows a documentary film crew in the Amazon rainforest who gets captured by a snake hunter. He then coerces them to go on a hunt for the giant deadly snake, Anaconda.

Cast of Anaconda: Names and Characters

Jennifer Lopez as Terri Flores

Anaconda features Jennifer Lopez as Terri Flores. She is the director of the documentary about a long-lost indigenous tribe called the Shirishamas on the Amazon River. Flores is a hardworking fearless woman, who is devoted to her profession and cares for her crew.

Ice Cube as Danny Rich

Danny Rich is portrayed by Ice Cube in Anaconda. He is the cameraman and a childhood friend of Terri Flores. He is a courageous man who stands by his friends for their safety.

Jon Voight as Paul Serone

Deserted Paraguayan snake hunter, Paul Serone is essayed by Jon Voight. He makes the documentary crew believe that knows how to find the tribe they are searching for. Serone’s true intention is to hunt down and capture giant record-breaking green snake, anaconda, whom he has been searching for years.

Eric Stoltz as Dr Steven Cale

Eric Stoltz played anthropologist Professor Steve Cale. He gets stung by a wasp in the throat which leaves him unconscious for a long time. He is among the few survivors who face the anaconda and gives his best to protect his friends.

Kari Wuhrer as Denise Kalberg

Denise Kalberg is the production manager of the documentary film. The character is essayed by Kari Wuhrer. She is a nervous person and in the end, gets trapped by Paul Serone in his notorious manipulative skill.

Owen Wilson as Gary Dixon

Owen Wilson portrays Gary Dixon in Anaconda. He is the sound engineer on the project. Dixon is Denise’s boyfriend. He was the first to agree with Paul Serone’s plan to go hunting for the snake.

Jonathan Hyde as Warren Westridge

The visionary of the crew, Warren Westridge is played by Jonathan Hyde. He tries to stand against Paul Serone but fails. Westridge gives his best shot and saves a couple of his friends from anaconda.

Vincent Castellanos as Mateo

Mateo is essayed by Vincent Castellanos in Anaconda. He is the skipper of the boat that the documentary team takes to find the tribe. Mateo gets lost in the river and becomes the first victim of the giant green snake.

Anaconda cast also features Danny Trejo in a cameo appearance as Trejo. The movie received mixed reviews from the audiences but performed well at the box office. It collected around $136 million globally against a budget of $45 million. Anaconda has achieved cult status over the years.

