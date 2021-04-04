When Justin Bieber And Hailey Were Nominated For A Challenge Addressing Mental Health

Several virtual challenges surged the internet as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. One such challenge emerged to promote mental health and make people believe that everyone is going through the same situations. While people were locked in their homes, many suffered from mental instability and illness. American model Kendall Jenner nominated Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber for the 'How are you really?' challenge.

Justin and Hailey's 'How are you really?' challenge

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin took the 'Hoy are you really?' challenge and posted the video on social media. The couple took the challenge on May 20, 2021. Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram to share the video in which the two expressed their feelings about staying at home during the global pandemic.

In the caption, Hailey wrote '#howareyoureallychallenge Happy to be a part of this amazing challenge. Thank you for the nomination @kendalljenner ðŸ’˜ Mental Health is obviously so important and supporting each other in this time is so important. We wanna know how are you really doing during this time, what are you feeling? We’re here for you and we’re in this together! @mentalhealthcoalition â¤ï¸'. The couple then nominated Justin Skye, Derek Blasberg, Emily Ratajkowski, Judah Smith, and Chelsea Smith for the challenge.

In the video, Hailey expressed her feelings about being in quarantine. She first thanked Kendall Jenner for nominating them. She then called the challenge a great initiative that helps in getting into conversations about mental health. The model then said some days she feels scared about the future while some other days she feels hopeful and motivated. Justin Bieber then said there are days when he feels encouraged while some days he feels frustrated. He then addressed his fans and followers saying "We all are in this together."

Several celebrities reacted to the couple's post. Celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Jay Shetty, and Simon Huck commented on the video. Dereck Blasberg wrote 'Accepted! ðŸ’• Will do tomorrow. (But I already feel better hearing from you ðŸ˜˜)'. in the comment section.

Justin Bieber's Instagram game

Justin Bieber's videos during the pandemic have kept his fans busy and entertained. The singer shared various videos during quarantine. Here are a few of them.

Promo Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram

