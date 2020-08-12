When Kamala Harris Cooked Scrumptious Masala Dosas With Mindy Kaling; Watch Here

The Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden recently picked Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, making her the official Vice-President candidate chosen by Biden. This decision has been welcomed by democrats in the majority as Kamala's VP run makes her the first Asian-American woman to be selected as a VP candidate by a major party. Kamala, 55, is the daughter of Shyamala Gopala, who was born in Chennai and later immigrated to the USA for a doctorate programme.

Though Kamala Harris has portrayed herself as a serious senator throughout her career, she has also let herself go in the past and have some fun on-camera. One such instance includes the time when she and Mindy Kaling had collaborated for a YouTube video where the two could be seen cooking Masala Dosas together. Check out the video below --

Kamala Harris and Mindy Kaling cook dosas

The video was posted back on November 25, 2019, and has over 702K view since then on YouTube, and over 1.5 million on Twitter. In the video, both Mindy and Kamala can be seen discussing their South-Indian heritage and discussed their families' immigration stories.

The stance of the future Presidential and Vice-Presidential candidate on immigration has evidently taken to the forefront with the Trump administration taking strong opposing stands during their term. In the video, Harris can be seen flaunting her cultural roots and while discussing the progressive nature of migration.

Furthermore, in the video, Kamala Harris can be also be seen having a wholesome conversation with Mindy's father, discussing her Indian culture. One fun theme explored in the video was how Indian families store their spices in Taster's Choice Jars, which Harris can also be seen asking Mindy's father about. As the video comes to a close, Mindy can be seen telling Kamala that she would love to cook a meal for her whenever she is in the White House.

Kal Penn, a well-known Hollywood actor of the Indian origin, had shared a tweet writing - 'Dear 12 Year Old Me, One day, one of the funniest people on tv will cook a meal with a progressive US Senator who happens to be running for President & they’ll both be strong Indian American women. -Your Future Self'. Check out his tweet below -

