When Kanye West Gave Some Insights About Tyga And Kylie Jenner's Relationship

The Kardashian-Jenner family has remained close to each other for years. From appearing on their show Keeping Up With The Kardashians to often hanging out publically, the family has remained tight all these years. Kanye West became a part of the family post his wedding with Kim Kardashian in 2014. While Kanye became closer to the Kardashian family, in 2015, he almost gave insights about Tyga and Kylie's relationship in an interview.

Kanye West talks about Kylie Jenner and Tyga's relationship

Kanye West appeared in an interview with The Breakfast Club in 2015. It was the time when speculations about Kylie Jenner dating rapper Tyga surfaced after the two were often seen together. Tyga was also a neighbour of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian and often hung out with the Kardashian-Jenner family. While Tyga and Kylie Jenner's relationship was not official, Kanye gave some insights about what the couple might have in between in an interview with The Breakfast Club.

When asked about Kylie and Tyga, Kanye did not agree that the two were dating. However, the Runaway singer did not even clearly deny it. Kanye called his rapper friend Tyga smart and said, "I think he got in early", in the interview. When questioned about the controversial age gap between Kylie and Tyga, Kanye argued and said he had seen couples with far more age difference than the two.

Apparently, Tyga had appeared in an interview with the same host on The Breakfast Club a few days ahead of Kanye. Later in Kanye's interview, he was told how Tyga denied the rumours about his relationship with Kylie. Kanye straightaway answered that he cannot talk about Tyga's relationship.

Kanye West's current dating rumours

Following Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce, West is rumoured to be dating a Russian model Irina Shayk. As per E! News, the couple was seen enjoying their vacation in France for the rapper's 44th birthday. A source revealed to the media outlet that the couple was accompanied by some of their friends to France and they looked very happy.

IMAGE: KANYE WEST, KYLIE JENNER AND TYGA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.