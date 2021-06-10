When Machine Gun Kelly Revealed He Had A Major Crush On Kendall Jenner

American singer Machine Gun Kelly, popularly known as MGK and Megan Fox are dating and are very open about their relationship. While Megan and MGK seem to be very happy together, the latter had claimed in an interview eight years ago how he had a huge crush on Kendall Jenner. American supermodel Kendall was just 17 at the time of Machine Gun Kelly's interview.

Machine Gun Kelly's crush on Kendall Jenner

In an old interview with Fuse in the year 2013, My Ex's Best Friend singer Machine Gun Kelly spoke about how he had a major crush on American supermodel and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner, who was just 17 at the time. When the interviewer questioned him about it and asked whether he was waiting for the reality star to turn 18, MGK stated that he wouldn't have to wait since he was just 23, which wasn't a creepy age at all.

The now 31-year-old singer went on to give examples about several artists who had dated younger women like Robert Plant, Axl Rose and Led Zepellin. He even stated that they wrote songs about 14-year-old and 16-year-old girls so he doesn't care about what anybody thinks about him liking Kendall Jenner. MGK also spoke about how he and his friends had gone on a trip to Washington DC from school and stolen from every gift shop, whether it was The White House gift shop or the Lincoln Memorial gift shop. The Bad Things singer mentioned how he would steal everything from the White House because he thought the place was not so good.

Machine Gun Kelly's latest works

Machine Gun Kelly recently released a single in March this year titled DayWalker featuring Corpse Husband. The Midnight in the Switchgrass trailer was also released a few days ago, which features him and his girlfriend Megan Fox in lead roles. He made his film debut in Beyond the Lights, a romantic drama in which he played the role of a shallow, self-important rapper named Kid Culprit. The singer had a recurring role in the comedy-drama series Roadies as Wes, a former Pearl Jam roadie. His popular songs include Wild Things, Bad Boy, Bloom, My Ex's Best Friend, Tickets to my Downfall among others.

