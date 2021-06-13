When Miley Cyrus Cheekily Refused Tinker Bell's Role In 'Peter Pan' Movie

In 2014, NBC announced a special live broadcast of Peter Pan, following the success of the live version of The Sound of Music. There were reports that Miley Cyrus could be seen as Tinker Bell in the Broadway show. However, the Plastic Hearts artist debunked the rumours in her own style.

When Miley Cyrus denied Tinker Bell's role in Peter Pan!

A magazine claimed that makers are eyeing to get Miley Cyrus to portray Tinker Bell in a live adaptation of Peter Pan on NBC. The piece mentioned that her short hairstyle makes her the ideal choice to play the fairy. The news went viral on the internet and reached Miley herself. She responded to the piece via Twitter. The artist noted that she would rather choke on her own tongue than be a part of the live performance. Check out her reaction below.

I would rather choke on my own tongue pic.twitter.com/fVUQTCwrb9 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 24, 2014

At that time, Miley Cyrus dropped her fourth studio album Bangerz and was on a tour for the same. It was to re-establish her music career which was on hold for around three years. The album received mixed reviews from critics. Overall it had good performances. The tracks include Adore You, We Can't Stop, Wrecking Ball, FU, and more. On the other hand, the Peter Pan Live! did not have much of a scene with Tinker Bell.

The special featured a live production of the 1954 musical adaptation of Disney's Peter Pan. It starred Allison Williams in the titular role with Christopher Walken as Captain Hook, Kelli O'Hara, Taylor Lounderman, Jake Lucas, Christain Bore, and more. The show premiered on December 4, 2014, and bought the network's highest ratings on a Thursday since 2004. Do Re Mi and Say, Darling were the adapted songs from the musicals.

Miley Cyrus' most popular acting performance was in Disney's teen sitcom Hannah Montana. She has also been seen in series like Two and a Half Men, Crisis in Six Scenes, and Black Mirror, in small roles ever since. Miley Cyrus' movies include Big Fish, The Last Song, LOL, and So Undercover.

