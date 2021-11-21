When Paul Rudd Got 'red Bumps' After Sleeping On Dumpster Mattress During Struggling Phase

Paul Rudd recently made headlines for being named People magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive.' However, before making it big in Hollywood, the actor did not have the best journey. So much so, that he did not have the money to buy a good apartment, furniture or a new car.

During this phase, the Ant-Man star used to live with his friend, who would also drop him at work. Paul recalled that he eventually managed to get his own apartment, but did not have furniture for it. He remembered sleeping on a dumpster mattress at this time and waking up with bumps.

Paul Rudd on struggling phase as actor, when he slept on dumpster mattress

Paul Rudd, during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, recalled the early phase of his career where he didn't have money, where he used to live with his friends and his car would always break down. He shared that his roommate, whom he has been friends with since school, used to drive him to work at that time since his car would always in the repair shop. The friend also agreed to drop Paul at 5 in the morning, by agreeing on a deal that he could breathe into Paul's face for a minute during the journey, since Paul used to hate his 'terrible' morning breath.

Paul also remembered that once his car break down and he asked a man whether he watched his debut show Sisters, and then requested the person to drop him to at work. The man sensed the panic and agreed since his wife used to watch the show.

When asked about bad apartments in Los Angeles, Paul shared that he used to live with the same roommate at his apartment complex since he did not have money. However, he called the apartment 'bad.'

Later, he somehow managed to buy another apartment in the complex. However, he didn't have furniture and one day, he found a mattress by the dumpster.