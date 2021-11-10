Paul Rudd, the actor best known for his character, 'Ant-Man', in the Marvel movies, was recently crowned the Sexiest Man Alive 2021 by People magazine. The actor expressed his delight after being given the title and stated that some would be surprised by him receiving the title.

The Ant-Man actor, Paul Rudd was honoured as People magazine's Sexiest Man 2021 on Tuesday night on CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. While speaking to the magazine after receiving the honour, Rudd revealed how he thinks that some people would be surprised to see him receiving the title. He said that this was not false humility and added that there were so many people who should receive the title before him.

'So many people should get this before me': Paul Rudd

“I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’” Rudd said. “This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me," the Ant-Man actor added.

Rudd then joked about how he hoped that this new title would grant him an invitation to sexy dinners with George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, and other past winners of the title.

“I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yachting life. And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to that,” he said.

Paul Rudd also spoke about how his wife, Julie Yaeger, reacted when she learnt that the actor was honoured as the Sexiest Man Alive 2021 and stated that she was very sweet about it. He said humorously that after some giggling and shock, his wife said, "Oh, they got it right."

While speaking about how his circle of friends would give him a hard time after his being crowned the Sexiest Man 2021, he said, "I mean, I’m going to lean into it hard. I’m going to own this," adding, "I’m not going to try to be like ‘Oh, I’m so modest.’ I’m getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me, and I expect them to, and that’s why they’re my friends.”

(Image: AP)