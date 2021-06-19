When The Revenant Actor Leonardo Di Caprio Opened Up About His "bad Luck"

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the popular American actors who has been a part of some iconic movies and shows in his entire career so far. The actor had once appeared on a popular chat show where he had revealed a few instances from his life about the bad experiences he had to go through.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s few close calls

Leonardo DiCaprio had appeared on The Ellen Show where the actor had opened up about the experiences of his movie The Revenant and had also revealed a few incidents that had happened with him. The actor had first talked about how he struggled to maintain his beard look while shooting for the movie and that it was difficult to have food with a long beard.

Further, the host of the chat show had referred to the actor as a daredevil and had revealed that he’d swum with sharks and even jumped out of an aeroplane. Speaking on the same, Leonardo DiCaprio had confessed that he only jumped out of a plane once and would never do it again. He had then recalled the time when he did that, sharing how he had to struggle with both his parachutes while falling towards the ground. His entire life was flashing in front of his eyes while he was falling towards the ground. The actor had shared that his parachute was tangled for quite a long time and his instructor had alerted him that he would break his legs. In the end, Leonardo DiCaprio had mentioned that they had managed to reach the ground safely and called this one of his worst experiences of life.

The actor was then asked about the scariest thing he had ever done to which he had revealed another bad luck story that happened while he was on a plane. The actor had mentioned how he was on a plane to Russia and the engine exploded. He was looking out of the window and could see the engine turn into a fireball. He had further revealed that he was the only passenger who seemed to see it while others had no idea about it. He added that there were a hundred ambulances waiting for them at the airport as their engine exploded and tyres burst.

IMAGE: LEONARDO DICAPRIO'S INSTAGRAM

