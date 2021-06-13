When Will Smith Revealed The Movie That Was The Most Painful Failure Of His Career

Will Smith began his acting career after he starred in NBC's popular television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (TFPOB) in the 90s. In a career spanning almost three decades, the 52-year-old actor has been a part of several iconic films like Men In Black, Ali, among others, and has been the recipient of several accolades and two Academy Award nominations. The Enemy of the Street actor has had a successful career but he has also had his share of disappointments. Once Smith revealed the worst movie of his career which he described to be the "most painful failure".

When Will Smith revealed the worst movie he ever did

In an interview with Esquire from the past, the reporter referenced Will Smith with the quote from TFPOB in which his character was advised that he should not let the success go to his head and not let failure go to his heart. Smith said that was a valuable lesson for him years ago when his film After Earth released. He said that was the most painful failure of his career. After Earth was a post-apocalyptic movie that also starred his son Jaden Smith and grossed $243.8 million on the production budget of $130 Million.

Will Smith talked about his movie Wild Wild West which grossed $222.1 million on the production budget of $170 million. He said even that movie was less painful than After Earth because his son was involved in the movie and he led him in it. He described it to be excruciating. After Earth had grossed $27 Million in the opening weekend. The Summertime singer said he was devasted for about 24 minutes when he came to know about the box-office numbers, the following Monday after release. Smith received a call from his father that he had cancer shortly after that. He said that viciously kept everything in perspective for him. He said after that day he had an epiphany and he decided to focus more on beautiful and deep relationships than wanting to be a winner.

A quick look at Will Smith's movies

After the success of his role in TFPOB, Will Smith ventured into movies with Bads Boys, Made In America, and many other films in the 90s. His role of stockbroker Chirs Gardner in The Pursuit of Happyness as well as his role of boxer Muhammad Ali in Ali earned him Academy Award nominations for Best Actor. He gained worldwide recognition for his character of Agent J in the science fiction comedy Men in Black. He later reprised the role for sequels Men In Black II and Men In Black III. Smith starred as the Genie in the live-action film Aladdin in 2019 which turned out to be the highest-grossing film of his career grossing over $1 Billion at the box office. On the work front, he will be next seen as Richard Williams in the biopic King Richard which is scheduled to release in November this year.

IMAGE: WILL SMITH'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.