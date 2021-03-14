When Will Smith Spoke About Son Jaden Smith Wearing A Batman Suit To Prom

Will Smith, while making a previous appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in 2019, unveiled how Batman created a pretty amusing challenge for him when his son Jaden Smith decided to wear a Batman suit to a prom date. During the interaction, Will Smith claimed that it caused a bit of conflict with the girl’s family who had invited him. As a result, he and wife Jada Pinket Smith ended up receiving the emergency call.

On the show, Smith explained that he got a call from the girl’s father. The Men in Black actor said, "So a girl asked Jaden to go to her prom and Jaden decided he was going to wear a white Batman suit to her prom. He informed her the night before, at which point she told her father, and Jada and I get the emergency call”.

Upon receiving the call, the girl’s father asked the elite couple to help him make Jaden understand his decision. To which, Jada straight up asked them to uninvite him. “Her father’s like ‘Hey guys, Jaden just informed my daughter that he’s going to wear a Batman suit to her prom. And I’m just calling you guys for a little help here. And Jada said ‘Sir, listen. I am really sorry, but here’s the truth. Just tell her to uninvite him!’ She was like ‘It is going to be no problem with this family. Jaden is not a prom date kind of kid,” said Will.

Post the call, father Will Smith also tried to talk him out of it but Jaden wouldn’t budge from his decision. Smith attempted to convince him and Jaden did make a little compromise on his father’s request. "So I tried to talk to him, I was like ‘Jaden, you can’t wear a Batman suit to the girl’s prom, man.’" Smith continued. "And he said ‘Dad, I’ll compromise. I’ll wear a tie and I promise, it will be the best time of her life.’”

What happened next was even surprising for his father. “The next day, he comes in and shows me that he was trending number one on the internet and the second was ‘ISIS’. And he looked at me and he said ‘Dad, I agree with you that something’s wrong with the world. It’s not me’”, Will concluded.

(Promo Image Source: Will Smith Instagram & Still from Jimmy Kimmel Live)