Where Is 'Fantasy Island' 2021 Filmed? Here's Everything About Its Shooting Location

Fantasy Island is an American fantasy drama television series that revolves around the guests of a luxury resort who can fulfil all their fantasies with a humble request. However, when those uncontrolled desires spiral into the real world, they come in shapes and forms which alienate the desirer, further leading to enlightenment. Created by Liz Craft and Sarah Fain for Fox, it is a reboot of the original Fantasy Island television series. The series, which premiered on August 10, 2021, captures the experiences of the guests in exquisite locations, including beautiful seaside destinations.

If you're curious to know where the iconic, picturesque locations in the series are, here's everything you need to know about the filming of Fantasy Island.

Where is Fantasy Island 2021 filmed?

The Fantasy Island reboot has been filmed entirely in the beautiful havens of Puerto Rico. The Caribbean island, located 1,000 miles southeast of Miami, is best known for its romantic escapes, live music, colonial architecture and perfect beaches. The shooting began earlier in April 2021 and wrapped up a few weeks later, on July 31, 2021. The shooting has been done in various exquisite parts of the island.

Río Grande, Puerto Rico

The municipality of Rio Grande is where parts of the show have been shot. It is situated in the Northern Coastal Valley and is known for its exotic beach locations. The show was filmed at Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico, which is located at 200 Coco Beach Boulevard, PR-955, Río Grande.

The good thing about the filming scenes in Puerto Rico led to the employment of around 400 locals and is estimated to have an economic impact of $54 million. Due to continuous weeks of filming, the hospitality sector also got a push owing to a surge in hotel bookings.

San Juan, Puerto Rico

San Juan is another crucial filming location for the show as is located on the Atlantic coast of the island. Shooting in the city is chiefly limited to Santurce, a barrio spread over an area of approximately 22.5 kilometres square being one of the most densely populated regions of the Caribbean island. Some important scenes were also shot at Escambrón Marine Park as well as Miramar, one of the subbarrios of Santurce, which harbours beautiful Spanish-style homes.

Old San Juan, Puerto Rico

Home to the San Juan National Historic Site, Old San Juan was founded in 1521, and the rich history of the region is still reflected in its architecture. The district has also hosted the production of the 2011 comedy-drama movie The Rum Diary, starring the three time Academy Award winner, Johnny Depp.

Apart from these exquisite locations, Fantasy Island is also shot at Hacienda Campo Rico, the famous national park – Parque Nacional Julio Enrique Monagas among others.

Where is Fantasy Island season 1 filmed?

The first season, which aired on ABC from 1977 to 1984 was filmed primarily in Burbank, California, with the opening scenes of the enchanting island coastline being that of Kauai, Hawaii. The interior sets were filmed on Stages 26 and 17 at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. Whereas, the house with the bell tower, where Tattoo rings the bell, is the Queen Anne Cottage, located in the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia.

(IMAGE- FANTASYISLANDMOVIE/INSTA)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.