Where Is 'FBI: Most Wanted' Filmed? A Look At Shooting Locations Of The Crime Drama

FBI: Most Wanted is an American crime drama series created by Rene Balcer that began airing on January 7, 2020. The series is a procedural crime drama that is a spinoff from Dick Wolf's drama FBI. The plot of FBI: Most Wanted follows the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force, led by Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) whose five-member team is on a mission to capture the suspects on the FBI's 'Most Wanted' list. The series stars Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Nathaniel Arcand. The series was primarily filmed in and around New York City in the USA, as the crew branched out to several spots in the city for later episodes. Read on to about where is FBI Most Wanted filmed?

Where is FBI Most Wanted filmed?

Areas across New York City and Queens, New York

FBI: Most Wanted is filmed in different parts of the state of New York, specifically New York City; in areas like Queens, Brooklyn, and Staten Island, according to The Cinemaholic. The parking lot of Staten Island Mall in New Springville was used for filming a car chase sequence involving two police cars. A residential area in Richmond also made it into FBI: Most Wanted, where a private property on the corner of Thomas Street and McKinley Avenue was chosen for filming. A few production trucks were parked in a lot near Historic Richmond Town, as the nearby streets were temporarily blocked.

Parts of Queens borough were also used for filming portions of an episode in the series, including the Calvary Cemetery in Woodside. The FBI Newark Field Office is actually the Margaret Kiely Hall of Queens College at Kew Garden Hills. You may also spot Mount Prospect Park in Brooklyn in a few scenes.

At the First Calvary Cemetery #inQueens: Manhattan in the distance. #AlwaysNYC pic.twitter.com/9dLubzNGwd — City of New York (@nycgov) February 24, 2019

Bunbury's Coffee Shop, Piermont, New York

Piermont is a village in Rockland County, New York and eventually became part of filming for FBI: Most Wanted. The Bunbury’s Coffee Shop served as a filming site for a few scenes. Piermont has been a destination favourite for TV and movie filming dating back to 1983-84 when veteran actor Woody Allen gave the downtown a Depression-era look for The Purple Rose of Cairo. More recently, the village's downtown was used as the fictional town of Wappinger Falls for the Netflix show The Sinner.

More FBI Most Wanted filming locations

Clarkstown in Rockland County, New York also features often in Most Wanted, as the neighbourhoods of Congers and West Nyack were chosen for filming. A few scenes were also shot at The Cheesecake Factory on 1612 Palisades Center Drive in West Nyack. Westchester County in New York was seen again in the series while a bank robbery scene for FBI: Most Wanted was filmed at a vacant Citibank building on 2 South Broadway in Tarrytown. In recent episodes of FBI: Most Wanted, filming was underway at a house on Bridge Street, Two Villains Brewing and a house on New Street. There will be more filming at UP Lounge & Restaurant (now closed) and along South Broadway between Burd and Main Street.