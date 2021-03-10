Where Is 'OutDaughtered' Filmed? Know All About Reality Show's Shoot Locations

TLC's OutDaughtered focuses on the lives of the Busby family. Adam and Danielle Busby have a total of six daughters. The oldest daughter is Blayke Louise Busby who is ten years old, after which Danielle gave birth to quintuplets, Hazel Grace, Riley Paige, Parker Kate, Ava Lane and Olivia Marie on April 8, 2015. Ava Lane and Olivia Marie are twins while the remaining three are triplets. The couple had made headlines for giving birth to the first set of quintuplets in the US.

The TV show follows the lives of the eight family members, especially Adam and Danielle who must try to balance life with six girls. The series has had eight seasons so far and 58 episodes. So, where is OutDaughtered filmed? What town do the Busbys live in? Find out here.

Where is OutDaughtered filmed?

In the first season of OutdDaughtered, the Busbys move into a house in League City, Houston in Texas. The house is located a mile from Galveston and is very close to the Kemah Boardwalk in Marbella Community. In late 2018, the family had to move out of the house due to a mould infestation after Ava Lane went through a bad respiratory illness. The fifth season of the show started off with an emergency evacuation of the Busby family.

Before having their girls, Adam and Danielle used to live in Lake Charles, Louisiana when they moved to Houston, Texas to have a family. The Busby's old home held their cherished memories like the celebration of Adam and Danielle's 10th wedding anniversary. The house also witnessed the memories of Hazel Grace's high-risk eye surgery.

Later, they moved into a house not far from their old home. Initially, the family planned to move back into their old home but changed their minds and purchased their rental place, according to The Cinemaholic. The Busby's pictures on Instagram too prove that they decided to stay back in their new house.

League City is located in the southeast of Houston, Texas, in Galveston County. Butler Longhorn Museum, San Jacinto Museum, Lone Star flight museum, and Space Centre Houston are some of the attractions in League City, Houston. The city is also famous for Schlitterbahn Galveston, Kemah Boardwalk and its Island Beaches.