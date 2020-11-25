Where Was 'A Homecoming For The Holidays' Filmed? Details About The Hallmark Movie

The film A Homecoming for the Holidays is directed by Catherine Cyran. The story of the film is about a country singer named Charlotte. She comes home for the holidays. While writing her new album during the holidays, Charlotte works with Matt to start the construction of a new house for her friend who is in town. The film stars actor Laura Osnes as Charlotte and Stephen Huszar as Matt. The other actors who star in this film are Jan Bos, P. Lynn Johnson, Jesse Irving, Loosen Chambers, Havana Guppy, Paula Giroday, Vicki Passmore, and Natalie Von Rotsburg. The music director of the film is Caleb Chan and Brian Chan. The film A Homecoming for the Holidays was filmed in Canada.

Also read: BCCI States Pacer Mohammed Siraj Chose To Stay Back In Australia Post Father's Death

A Homecoming for the Holidays shooting locations

Where was A Homecoming for the Holidays filmed? As per reports by Heavy.com, the film was primarily shot in Canada in places like the British Columbia and Hope. Hope is a commuter town that has a population of six thousand people. The town is located in Fraser Valley. This town is located in the eastern part of the low mainland area of British Columbia. There are wonderful and beautiful peaks located on the north, south, and east sides of Hope. The western part of Hope has flat land and that is also dominated by the Fraser River. Since the backdrop of the movie is about the holidays, the pristine and natural beauty of Hope provided an added advantage for the filmmaker.

Also read: Sea Sponge Unravels 700-million-year-old Mystery Of Human Evolution

Also read: COVID: 3 Deaths, 119 Fresh Cases In Chandigarh

Memorial Park in Hope was one of the A Homecoming for the Holidays filming locations. Memorial Park is located in the heart of the town. It is spread over an area of seven acres. The park is famous for hosting musical concerts on Sunday afternoons especially in July and August. There was a hot cocoa stand in Memorial Park and that has been used during the shooting of the film. A resident of Hope also can be seen standing next to the stand and having cookies in the film. The film was also shot in some businesses located on Wallace Street.

Also read: Rain, Snowfall In Himachal Pradesh Likely Next Week

A Homecoming for the Holidays review

A Homecoming for the Holidays review was moderately good. Laura Osnes’ performance in the film, the fantastic singing and the not so common storyline (that is usually found in the holiday stories) appealed to the audiences. It received a score of 6.8/10 on IMDB.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.