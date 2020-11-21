BCCI States Pacer Mohammed Siraj Chose To Stay Back In Australia Post Father's Death

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) on Saturday issued an official statement after Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj's father passed away on Friday. Siraj's father Mohammed Ghouse lost the battle to a lung ailment. He was 53.

BCCI issues an official statement

In a statement issued by the national cricket board, it has been mentioned that the speedster was offered the option of flying back home and be with his family but he chose to remain with the team and other members in Australia.

"The fast bowler has decided to stay with the Indian contingent and continue performing his national duties. The BCCI shares his grief and will be supportive of Siraj in this extremely challenging phase. The BCCI requests the media to accord Siraj and his bereaved family members their space and privacy", the statement further read.

Read the complete statement here:

Coming from a humble background, Ghouse was instrumental in Siraj's growth as a cricketer as he supported his son's ambitions with his limited resources.

'My condolences': Suresh Raina

Meanwhile, veteran middle-order batsman Suresh Raina came forward to offer his last respects to Siraj's late father. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Raina wrote that he was extremely sad to hear about Mohammed Siraj’s father’s demise and then prayed to God to give the young bowler strength to deal with this loss. The former Indian cricketer concluded by expressing sympathy to Siraj and his family.

Extremely sad to hear about Mohammed Siraj’s father’s demise. May god give him strength to deal with this loss. My condolences to him & his family.🙌🙌 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 21, 2020

Mohammed Siraj in Dream11 IPL 2020

The Hyderabad pacer had an excellent run in the Dream11 IPL 2020 where he managed to pick up 11 scalps in nine matches that he got to feature in. He played an instrumental role in Bangalore's progress to the playoffs.

The Virat Kohli-led side had put up a good show as a result of which they made it to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 edition by finishing fourth in the league stages.

However, they could not capitalise during the Eliminator against southern rivals Hyderabad and were knocked out after suffering a six-wicket loss.

The Hyderabad cricketer has been roped in the Test squad for the four-match series- the first of which will be played on December 17 at the Adelaide Oval. The second Test match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 'Boxing Day' (December 26) while the final two matches will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7) and the 'Gabba' in Brisbane on January 15 respectively.

