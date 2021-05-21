Where Was 'Army Of The Dead' Filmed? Know Shooting Locations Of The Zack Snyder Movie

Zack Snyder's latest project Army of the Dead premiered on Netflix on Friday, May 21. Starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Samantha Win, Huma Qureshi and Matthias Schweighöfer, Army of the Dead revolves around the story of a group of mercenaries who take the ultimate gamble to venture into the quarantine zone after a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas for the greatest heist. While the trailer shows that the movie is set in Las Vegas, Army of the Dead was shot in multiple locations. Scroll to find out where was Army of the Dead filmed.

A look at Army of the Dead filming locations

According to Looper, in a press conference for the trailer's premiere the director, Zack Snyder gave all the details regarding Army of the Dead filming locations. He said that the movie was primarily shot in two locations New Mexico and Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Talking about the set they had to create for the premise of the movie, Zack Snyder revealed that while the movie starts with a shot of "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign decimated denoting that the zombie outbreak started in Las Vegas, the way the outbreak was contained was a wall of shipping containers that were built around it and that kept the plague inside. The makers used the refugee camp in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA to show an abandoned and destructed Las Vegas that was a quarantine zone after the zombie apocalypse. Here is a making video of The Army of the Dead.

Zack Snyder also revealed that they used two abandoned casinos in Atlantic City the Showboat Hotel and Atlantic Club Casino Hotel, New Jersey to shoot the interior shots. He revealed that they had to rebuild the buildings, add fog machines and rebuild the entire floor to shoot the action sequences in the buildings. The Showboat hotel was revamped as a fictional Bly's Las Vegas casino for the movie. Here is a scenic view of what the Showboat Hotel looks like in real:

When was Army of the Dead filmed?

According to IMDb, shooting for the movie commenced on July 15th 2019 and the shooting was delayed because of the ongoing pandemic. Zack Snyder, who also produced and wrote Army of the Dead, is best known for his work with the DC Extended Universe films the latest being Zack Snyder's Justice League. He has also directed Dawn of the Dead, 300 and Watchmen. Check out the trailer of Army of the Dead below;

