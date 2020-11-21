Where Was 'Band Of Brothers' Filmed? Details About The HBO Miniseries

Band of Brothers is an HBO mini-series which offers a cinematic view on the lives of soldiers of the 2nd battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the US Army which was deployed during World War II. This series followed the lives of Major Richards Winters, Capt. Lewis Nixon, Sergeant Donald Malarkey, Lt. Carwood Lipton and others. The show was praised for its story and the performances of the cast. Another aspect that caught attention was the Band of Brothers filming locations. Take a look at where the Band of Brothers series was filmed.

Also read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams Will Happen 'for Sure'; Schedule To Be Announced Soon

Where was Band of Brothers filmed?

As Band of Brothers is a popular show, a lot of fans often search for Band of Brothers filming locations. Due to its cult status, a lot of locations where Band of Brothers was filmed became popular tourist attractions. According to reports by The Guardian, Mentalfloss and IMDb, it was shot for eight to ten months in England. The main location was Hatfield Aerodrome in Hertfordshire. Many old European towns were recreated on the sets on large and open fields. Among these towns, the locations for Bastogne (Belgium), Eindhoven (Netherlands), Carentan(France) are quite popular.

Also read: 1,420 New Coronavirus Cases In Gujarat, Seven Deaths

The North Weald Airfield also featured as a prominent location for this miniseries. The airfield features in the epic take-off sequence before the D-Day Normandy scene. Another location is the Hambleton in Buckinghamshire among the Band of Brothers shooting locations. It was used for filming several scenes in the initial episodes. It was used to film the training scenes of the troop.

Also read: 'Long Dark Night': Alaskan Town Sees Last Sunset Of The Year, 65 Days Of Darkness Ahead

Multiple locations in Switzerland were used to shoot the scenes of Austria and Germany. The field near Hotel Giessbach and the village of Brienz in Bernese Overland were the main locations in Switzerland.

Band of Brothers review

The Band of Brothers miniseries earned praises for its historical accuracy. The makers used extensive research methods like many memoirs and autobiographies, including a memoir for David Kenyon. They consulted a lot of veteran Marine soldiers to find more details about the battlefield and the war.

Also read: Canada To Return 18th Century Annapurna Statue To India, Was Stolen Over A Century Ago

The overall Bands of Brothers review was good. It received a 9.4 rating on IMDb. It also received 94% Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score. TV.Com awarded 8.8 score to Bands of Brothers. It was awarded 20 primetime Emmy award nominations and won seven awards.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.