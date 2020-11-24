Where Was 'Bring It On' Filmed? Details About The Cheerleading Comedy Film

Despite releasing twenty years ago, Bring It On is one of the most popular high school films. The story of the film is about a high school cheerleading squad. The squad members discover that the best routines were stolen from an inter-city school by their previous captain. How they come to terms with this fact and how they strive hard to participate in the championships is what the film is all about. The cast of the film consists of eminent actors like Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku, Clare Kramer, Jesse Bradford, Rini Bell, Nicole Bilderback, and others in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Peyton Reed. Bring It On shooting locations are in different parts of San Diego, and California.

Bring It On filming locations

According to reports by Refinery29, TheGamer and MovieMaps, Bring It On filming locations are spread over different parts of San Diego, and other parts of the USA. The renowned movie was filmed primarily around different areas of San Diego. At the end of the film, the cheerleading squad goes to Daytona Beach in Florida to participate in the National Cheerleading Competition. However, the audience will be amazed to know that the shoot did not take place in Florida. Instead, the shooting was done at the Oceanside Bandshell that is located next to the Oceanside Pier.

San Diego State University, Eastlake High School, The Academy of Our Lady of Peace, Mount Carmel High School have all been used as locations for the fictional Rancho Carne High School. All the exterior shots of the high school were completed at the main campus of San Diego State University.

The Academy of Our Lady of Peace was the shooting location for the gymnasium at Rancho Carne High School. The gymnasium has some of the best moments of the film. This includes the opening anxiety dream of Torrance, Sparky Polastri’s spirit fingers routine, and Missy’s amazing tryout as the cheerleader.

A high school movie is incomplete without games. To shoot the football game sequences for the film, the team shot at Eastlake High School and Mount Carmel High School in Chula Vista city of California. Eastlake served as the main location for the football scenes. The scoreboard that is an important feature of the Mount Carmel campus was also used in the movie scenes. The weight and locker room of Mount Carmel were also shown in the film.

Some of the other important scenes of the film were shot in Cardiff-By-The-Sea, areas in and around North County, Torrey Pines High School.

Bring It On Review

Bring It On review shows that the film fared moderately well among the audience. It has a rating of 6.0/10 on IMDB. Sharp writing, speedy narrative style, consistent and aesthetically funny, simple plot, and showcasing cheerleaders in a different light are some of the aspects of the film for which the audience liked the film.

