Sana Khan Ties Knot With Mufti Anas; Newly-married Cuts Cake In The Viral Video

Sana Khan, who recently quit showbiz surprised her fans and followers as she tied the knot with a cleric Mufti Anas from Gujarat, according to reports. Dressed in a beautiful white embroidered dress with a hijab, Sana cut the wedding cake in the presence of family members.

Video from the couple's celebration at home went viral on social media. Sana has not officially posted anything on her social media handle yet.

Sana Khan, who kick-started her career by appearing in the film, Yehi Hai High Society in 2005, took to her Instagram on October 8 and bid adieu to showbiz forever. Sana penned a lengthy note and expressed that the entertainment industry has given her "all kinds of fame, honour and wealth" but she has realised that she should not make "wealth and fame" her only goal. She then added that from now on, she will "serve humanity and follow the order of her Creator."

Sana Khan's career

Sana made special appearances in films like E, Bombay to Goa, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal. She rose to fame after her appearance in the Tamil film, Silambattam was well-received by the audience. She was also a part of Thambikku Indha Ooru in 2010. Her notable work is in movies like Payanam, Mr. Nookayya, Kool...Sakkath Hot Maga, Gaganam, Jai Ho, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and others.

