Where Was 'Dazed And Confused' Filmed? Know Details About The 1993 Movie

Dazed and Confused premiered back in 1993 and was a huge success. As a result, the people involved in the movie enjoyed a really good career. What caught the eye of many fans was not just the acting but also Dazed and Confused shooting locations. Take a look at where was the film shot.

Where was Dazed and Confused filmed?

As per reports by Wideopencountry.com and Movielocations, Dazed and Confused, just like other movies, was filmed around Austin, Texas. The makers chose many places in and around Texas including schools, towns, etc. Let us discuss these Dazed and Confused shooting locations in details:

Lee High School

The opening scene of Dazed and Confused was shot near Lee High School. It was the place where Pontiac GTO rolled into the school’s parking lot. The high school in the movie is Bedichek Middle School.

Junior High School

Mitch and his friends visited this Junior High School on the day of 8th grade. The Junior High School shown in the movie is now the Everette L. Williams Elementary School.

Carl's House

Mitch and Carl fled to this Carl’s House where Carl’s mother confronted O’Bannion with a shotgun. The original filming location for this house is 6409 Wilbur Drive, Austin, TX 78757.

Car Wash

The car wash location where the senior girls load the freshmen girl into the truck is originally located at the Seguin Shine Car Wash, 904 S Austin Street, Seguin, TX 78155.

Pickford's House

This is where ‘Pink’ and Slater (Rory Cochrane) head over to visit Kevin Pickford. The location of this house is 5800 Coventry Lane, Austin, TX 78723.

Baseball Field

After the last of their class, Mitch’s team went out to the local baseball field. The real location of this baseball field is Beverly S. Sheffield Northwest District Park, 7000 Ardath Street, Austin, TX 78757. These were just a few of Dazed and Confused filming locations that had a beautiful impact on the movie’s performance.

Talking about Dazed and Confused review, the movie was a really good experience for the viewers from all over the globe, earning a rating of 7.6 on IMDB

