Where Was 'Frank Of Ireland' Filmed? Find Out The Details About Gleeson Brothers Show

Frank of Ireland premiered last week on Friday, April 16, 2021, worldwide on Amazon Prime Video. The show stars the Gleeson Brother, Domhnall and Brian Gleeson who also co-wrote the story of the comedy series. Find out where was Frank of Ireland filmed and more details about it as you scroll down.

Where was Frank of Ireland filmed?

According to Bustle, most parts of the show was shot in Dublin, which is the hometown of the Gleeson brothers, and also where the show’s story is set at. Alongside, Frank of Ireland also has a few scenes that were shot in Belfast. In a conversation with Channel 4, the siblings revealed that they were also asked to film most parts of the show in Belfast by the makers, but the younger of the two, Brian took a stand and said that they really want it to feel like Dublin.

Sticking to this, the Gleesons made sure that the exterior sequences were shot in the capital city. In Ireland, some of the scenes were also shot at Malahide, which is towards the north of Dublin and is also where Domhnall and Brian grew up. Some of the scenes which were filmed in Belfast also include the taxi scene that was a part of the trailer.

Domhnall also expressed how it felt like a treat to shoot in their home country. He shared how they got to work with an Irish and Northern Irish crew, with most of the fellow actors being Irish too. The "Doofus" portrayer shared that it felt like they were shooting at home which added a family element to the project.

More about Frank in Ireland

The 6-episode long series revolves around the life of a 32-year-old unsocial musician named Frank, who lives in Dublin with his mother. It also stars Pom Boyd and Sarah Greene in pivotal roles alongside the Gleeson brothers. The series is written by Brian and Domhnall along with Michael Moloney, while MJ Delaney is at the helm. It has music composed by Jody Jenkins with cinematography by James Mather and Steve Ackroyd on-board as editor.

Promo Image Source: Still from Frank of Ireland trailer